Pipe Dream Staff's go-to Valentine's Day celebrations.

Alexis Yang, Arts & Culture Editor, English major

My favorite Valentine’s day tradition is making chocolate-covered strawberries. I don’t have them often, so around Valentine’s day, they are extra special.

Revati Gelda, Assistant Arts & Culture Editor, English major

A fun Valentine’s Day tradition of mine is making a Spotify playlist that includes songs about love, heartbreak and longing. The best part of it is walking around campus and being in my feels.

Hudson Burrows, Assistant Arts & Culture Editor, psychology major

One of my favorite Valentine’s Day traditions is getting together with my best friends to indulge in a bottle of Riesling and one of Target’s boxes of chocolates. They make for the perfect combo, especially while watching a super cheesy and unrealistically entertaining romcom.

Lia Richter, Editor-in-Chief, history and economics double-major

My favorite Valentine’s Day tradition is a Galentine’s celebration. Eating candy and chocolate with my girl friends and getting to take time to appreciate them is always so important. I also enjoy buying heart shaped chocolates — that’s a close second.

Bella Daidone, Managing Editor, graphic design major

My favorite Valentine’s tradition is when my aunt and parents send me Valentine’s Day care packages. This year my aunt made me my favorite cookies (peanut butter with a Hershey kiss) and sent me hot cocoa and an adorable heart-shaped card. Now that I’m 21, my dad loves to give me a nice wine basket and last year’s came with the cutest teddy bear!

Julie Ha, Assistant Opinions Editor, English and comparative literature double-major

Sophie’s Floorboard is a blog that has been uploading screamo and punk adjacent music that would otherwise have been lost since 2012. Many bands they post are not on streaming services, so it’s like listening to history. Every Valentine’s Day, they post one devastating emo band with the most heartbreaking vocals to listen to as you revel in your sadness. I’ve been following them since 2016 and have discovered my favorite artists on there. Some notable Valentine’s Day features they’ve had in the past are “You And I,” “Vowel” and “iwrotehaikusaboutcannibalisminyouryearbook”.

Chris Carrara, Video Editor, cinema and political science double-major

Exchanging chocolate hearts with the homies.

Kate McDermott, Digital Assistant, English major

I don’t observe the holiday.