The organization hosted its annual banquet in the Mandela Room, which was transformed into an opulent black and gold environment evoking the parties thrown in “The Great Gatsby.”

Inspired by the shining glitz and glamour of the Roaring ’20s, Pretty Girls Sweat hosted “Pretty Girl Soirée” on Friday, traveling back in time and transforming the Mandela Room into a ritzy jazz-age establishment to showcase dazzling performances for its signature spring banquet.

Upon entry, guests were individually escorted to black and gold cloaked tables, adorned with bunches of feathers resembling classic flapper headdresses and looped strands of pearls. Indigo-hued lighting enveloped the room with an atmosphere of sophistication. A cascading chocolate fountain stood tall in the center of the room, where attendees were welcome to help themselves to dip strawberries and pretzels, adding to the decadence of the night.

As part of the larger national nonprofit, PGS’s mission at Binghamton University is to empower all women to lead active, healthy lifestyles, regardless of the stage in their fitness journey. PGS champions physical wellness and, most importantly, sweat, as a clear sign of strength rather than weakness. At the core of their organization is the community of women they have cultivated — one that supports each other to develop positive habits and a confident mindset.

“PGS has decided to incorporate ‘The Great Gatsby’ into their theme by celebrating elegance and womanhood through this banquet,” said Marlyn Pujols, the event’s host and a senior majoring in economics.

The talents of Monarch, a student band and a recent fan-favorite contender at the Student Association Programming Board’s Battle of the Bands, were tapped to provide live music at the beginning of the event. Singers Jenna Macaluso, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering and Jack McShane, a sophomore majoring in psychology, delivered smooth vocals with ease. They soared above the resonant saxophone and mellow guitar, with a lightness that audibly flowed through their set.

“Because the event has a 1920s theme, we’ll be incorporating jazz into the set, but we’re also blending in styles like blues, modern soul, R&B and funk to keep the energy dynamic,” Dylan Sharrock, the band’s drummer and a junior majoring in biology, wrote in an email. “Our goal is to create a fun, lively atmosphere where people can relax, dance and enjoy the music. We hope the audience leaves feeling energized and with a memorable live music experience.”

“We’re really excited about this performance, especially after the momentum from Battle of the Bands, which gave us a great platform to introduce Monarch to more of the Binghamton community,” Sharrock continued. “Opportunities like this allow us to keep building connections and share our sound with new audiences. We’re looking forward to bringing that same energy and enthusiasm to this event.”

Monarch was directly integrated into the evening’s entertainment, playing instrumental jazz renditions of modern songs like “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan and “Umbrella” by Rihanna as groups of attendees were challenged to correctly identify each one.

After the first game, more artistic talent drawing from the aesthetic of the era was displayed. Dior Wright, president of the Black Dance Repertoire and a senior double-majoring in psychology and graphic design, performed a lyrical, expressive telling a story of resilience through the swinging musical number “Almost There” from Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog.” Chinemerem Emenogu, vice president of Undivided and a junior majoring in philosophy, politics and law, sang an effortless serenade to Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black” accentuated by Monarch’s bouncy keys and shimmery tambourine.

Following an appetizer of miniature slices of crunchy toast topped with fresh bruschetta, waiters brought out plates during the intermission, with attendees choosing from a selection of penne pasta tossed in creamy tomato sauce, oven-roasted rosemary chicken drumsticks and a refreshing, crisp side of Caesar salad. Dinner was provided by Tiff’s Treats, an independent catering business founded by former PGS vice president Tiffany Ajijola ’25. Dessert options included soft, doughy cinnamon rolls swirled with Lotus Biscoff and salted caramel or a red velvet shooter alternating between layers of rich cake and tangy cheesecake mousse.

MajorNoir, the University’s Black majorette dance team, followed up with a performance to Beyoncé’s “XO” and a marching band arrangement of Kehlani’s “Folded,” demonstrating impressive levels of body control and showmanship, sauntering off the stage and into the audience to cheers.

“Being a member of both PGS and MajorNoir, it meant a lot to me to be able to bring both of my organizations together and perform at the banquet,” Jenelee Saldaña, PGS’s senior advisor, a MajorNoir dancer and a junior majoring in biology, wrote in an email. “It was important and special to represent two groups of women that have both played an important role in my college experience and see them come together in one space.

The performances at this event highlighted and brought to light a sense of community that many students seek at Binghamton. For me, it was a very proud moment because I got to celebrate both of the organizations that have made me feel at home and share that with everyone.”

Nadia Nesredin, PGS’s president and a first-year graduate student studying public administration, then delivered closing remarks, inviting her E-Board and interns on stage one by one, all dressed in gold and silver gowns that sparkled under the spotlight. Some embraced the theme with era-appropriate accessories like feathered boas and satin gloves.

A montage of pictures and video clips of the E-Board played to celebrate the group’s family-like bond.

“When I was younger, the college experience to me meant finding like-minded women that embodied the same goals and values that I do too,” Nesredin said. “Transferring to Binghamton wasn’t easy and it definitely took time to adjust to my new environment. But I instantly found that sense of community that I was looking for when I came to PGS. From being an intern, to workout coordinator, and to now serving as the current president, I have grown to love this organization each and every step of the way.”

Butler Behavior, comprised of men from organizations including the Black Student Union, African Student Organization, National Society of Black Engineers, Charles Drew Minority Pre-Health Society and Quimbamba Latin Dance Team ended the banquet by exploding off the stage — literally — to Mindless Behavior’s “My Girl.” The infectious pre-teen pop track and accompanying boy band-esque dance routine elicited a huge reaction from the crowd.

Saldaña explained what being a part of PGS has meant to her, especially the longtime friendships she’s been able to form with her fellow E-Board members.

“PGS was one of the first organizations and E-Boards I joined on campus and to me it is the definition of women empowerment, community, support, and growth,” she wrote. “PGS provides a space where I have been able to connect with others who do nothing but uplift and motivate each other all while creating unforgettable memories. Being a part of this organization has helped me grow as a person and it has made my time at Binghamton feel worthwhile.”