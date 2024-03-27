The market offered local businesses the chance to sell their products and allowed the community to come together.

This past Sunday, the Broome County Regional Farmers Market held its annual Spring Artisan Market from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m., located at 840 Upper Front St.

Organized by Noelle Palmatier, 29, event coordinator at Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) and the Broome County Regional Farmers Market, the market emphasized creativity and community through showcasing local businesses’ handmade products. Guests were able to support artisans in the Binghamton area while enjoying the friendly and vibrant atmosphere of the CCE’s barn brightened by string lights overhead.

Palmatier discussed the process of planning the market, as well as its turnout for the artisans.

“We have been organizing the event since the beginning of the year,” Palmatier said. “We have 36 vendors here today of all kinds, and we have a lot of vendors that come back to our events every time we hold them because it’s a very successful event … doing the artisan markets gives other small local businesses the opportunity to vend here and sell their products.”

The market featured a diverse array of artisans who create unique products, including puzzles, tea, pottery, jewelry, fiber arts, candles and baked goods. Sarah Smith, owner of Strong Stone Pottery and Gallery Three-Two-One in Oxford, NY, featured her business in the market for the second year in a row. Strong Stone Pottery specializes in handmade and decorated porcelain pottery and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Smith expressed the importance of local handcrafted products at the market.

“It’s always a great turnout and great quality items,” Smith said. “As a store owner, I think that having handmade products is so important. Not only for local economy, but also for the artists themselves. It’s so nice to have things handmade in the United States from local people.”

Jen Schendel, owner of Jameson Rose Selections in Tioga Center, NY, had her products showcased at the Spring Artisan Market for the first time. She specializes in fiber works — primarily winter wear, as well as crochet animals and home decor items. Schendell further highlighted the importance of local businesses.

“I don’t think people realize what is out in their community and what their neighbors are creating,” Schendell said. “There’s really a lot of art and a lot of small businesses around, and events like these help showcase those people that are working in their homes and in their garages and have a side gig.”

With an emphasis on supporting local shops, the market was crowded with community members eager to purchase quality handmade items and connect with the businesses. Sophie Schaefer, 26, an attendee at the market and a new member of the Binghamton community, explained why she enjoys going to events like this.

“I really like local businesses and local art,” Schaefer said. “I think it’s really awesome. It’s just also nice to be able to buy it in person instead of looking online. It’s nice to know that you’re supporting local businesses that might not have a huge storefront.”

Diane Durgin, 65, a representative for the Art & Fable Puzzle Company, showcased the businesses’ puzzles at the market. Originating in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, the company has recently gone international — selling their one-of-a-kind jigsaw puzzles in multiple countries. The puzzles’ images are created by artists who are paid for their work, and each puzzle in the line supports a specific charity. Durgin discussed what she thinks is the most important aspect of hosting local artisan markets such as this one.

“Community,” Durbin said. “It’s just so nice to talk to different people. Different people have different stories, and they like to share those stories. Whether it be for a product like aromatherapy, a jigsaw puzzle or jewelry or whatever. Everything that everybody makes here or promotes speaks to different people in different ways. I think that just really helps with the community.”