This year's banquet centered around the theme of balancing one's life with their Deen and featured motivational speaker SQ.

On the evening of Oct. 20, the Muslim Student Association hosted its annual Fall Banquet in Old Union Hall. This year’s banquet was organized around the theme “balancing the worldly life with your Deen in college.”

The event featured guest speaker SQ, a Muslim content creator, and dinner was catered by Kababish Halal Grill. All profits from ticket sales will be donated to support humanitarian aid in Palestine and Lebanon, the organization said.

The banquet opened with introductions and a prayer led by the MSA’s E-Board. Shortly after, a graduate student shared a poem with attendees to highlight the event’s theme.

The poem described the heart as the center of intellect and consciousness, and listeners were encouraged to assess the condition of their heart. In doing so, one can better determine if their actions reflect the nature of their heart and character. The student described Allah as the one who understands one’s heart best, therefore one’s character should reflect the conditions of their heart.

Ali Waleed, the organization’s president and a senior majoring in biology, described the inspiration behind the banquet’s theme.

“We came up with the theme when talking with the speaker himself actually,” Waleed wrote in an email. “He had us share our own experiences balancing faith and worldly commitments, and we found that he has a lot to say on the matter. So we decided to make that the topic since it is a common challenge for students of all faiths who come to college.”

SQ took the floor for an empowering speech about the power of Allah and a shared sense of humanity. He aimed to connect with students by describing the internal and external conflicts they may find themselves in as they navigate new environments, freedoms and experiences. He described different vices that typically interrupt adherence to one’s Deen and shared advice about how he handled those difficulties during college and years after.

Rania Khan, MSA’s community outreach chair and a sophomore majoring in integrative neuroscience, described the organization as a crucial part of her college experience.

“MSA is a wonderful place just to meet other Muslim individuals to connect on our faith and to learn more and gain knowledge from one another,” Khan said. “We can connect here, and I can also connect them with the outer community.”

SQ continued to discuss balancing worldly pleasures with one’s Deen by addressing people’s inclination to obsess over material possessions and past experiences. He described a shared humanity irrespective of beliefs and religion, reminding listeners that there is a deeper reason behind why we experience certain things beyond what we can comprehend now. He detailed how many tend to see the pixel and not the picture, causing them to lose track of what is important in the grand scheme.

He further advised how to remember one’s Deen on a day-to-day basis by comparing receiving a study guide from a professor to holy texts from a higher power. He said that the Quran is a final study guide for mankind. He described how if one makes a conscious effort to acknowledge their creator, they will be rewarded in line with their intentions. In doing so, one can better manage worldly life with their Deen.

SQ leaves listeners with a key conclusion — God communicates with us through signs, but if we fail to pay careful attention, we can easily miss them.

Following his discussion, attendees were invited to enjoy the catering, which included a wide variety of halal entrees. Desserts of all kinds were provided with apple cider and tea.

As the event came to a close, the audience was reminded of how easily one can find oneself losing track of their Deen at school. However, by practicing mindfulness and finding support in communities like MSA, one can easily remind oneself of what is important beyond material pleasures.