Directed by Bong Joon Ho and starring Robert Pattinson and Naomi Ackie, the sci-fi film provides political commentary and emphasizes the importance of individuality.

In the expanding universe of thought-provoking sci-fi cinema, “Mickey 17” emerges as a unique exploration of identity and sacrifice. Set in an unforgiving alien landscape, the visually stunning film captures and challenges any preconceptions audiences may have about individuality and survival.

Adapted from a 2022 novel by Edward Ashton, director Bong Joon Ho maintains his reputation as a master storyteller in his first film since winning four Oscars in 2019 for “Parasite.” Fans of Joon Ho’s work may be startled by the difference in tone this political satire has to offer but can be sure to spend a humorous two hours in the theater.

Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) is a dorky, lovable and unlikely hero desperate to escape his debts, and subsequently, Earth. Taking a job as an “expendable” gives him a ride to Niflheim, a planet unexplored by humans, but in exchange, he becomes a guinea pig to scientists and fellow crew members on board. Each time Mickey dies, his body is regenerated with all his memories intact. This leads to the frequent sacrifice of Mickey in order to study viruses on the human body, take the fall for crimes and offenses people onboard commit, and do the brunt of exploring the planet first.

When Mickey’s 17th death goes wrong and his 18th body is prematurely printed, the two Mickeys face the threat of punishment for being “multiples” — death to both of them with permanent erasure of their memory and no future reprints. The film captures the internal struggle between the two Mickeys and the external issues with the leadership onboard.

Pattinson gives an outstanding performance as Mickey, as the film granted him the rare opportunity to portray the same character in two completely different ways. Pattinson’s acting is showcased like never before as he plays two polar opposites, one timid and wholesome and the other aggressive and raunchy. His diverse range is apparent in this film.

Starring opposite Pattinson with an equally, if not more, impressive performance is Naomi Ackie. Known for her recent role in the 2024 film “Blink Twice,” Ackie plays the leading female role and fiery shipmate of Mickey — the one and only Nasha Barridge, a woman willing to do truly anything for those she loves and what is good.

The film has no shortage of political commentary throughout its duration. From colonization and indigenous resistance to climate change and extinction to fascism and class divisions, its messages are clear. Mark Ruffalo and Toni Collette star as Kenneth and Ylfa Marshall, the ex-politician mastermind behind the pioneer to Niflheim and his wife, who are desperate to keep their cultlike following strong. Viewers have speculated on Kenneth’s inspiration, as he shares many similarities with President Donald Trump, down to his red hat merchandise.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Joon Ho said the character was inspired by multiple politicians and dictators, and Ruffalo claimed that while at the time of filming, he thought his character was an over-the-top caricature of a dictator, he now feels that the part was “totally underplayed.” Regardless of any link to real-life politicians, Ruffalo’s and Collette’s performances as grotesque leaders riddled with power and wealth provide some of the best comedic timing to the film.

Audiences can anticipate a laugh-filled and thought-provoking two hours with “Mickey 17.” The stunning and immersive cinematography keeps audiences engaged, and its comedic timing and tone keep the film from diving too far deep into a typical space-exploration category. “Mickey 17” is sure to have something for fans of all types of genres. Whether it’s comedy, sci-fi, action or even romance, “Mickey 17” has it all and is definitely a film worth watching.

Rating: 4/5