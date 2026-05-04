The Greatest Showman inspired theme, "The Greatest Noirette," featured colorful costumes and circus motifs.

Families, friends and community members gathered in the American Legion Hall downtown this Sunday night for MajorNoir’s annual gala, themed”The Greatest Noirette” this year as an ode to The Greatest Showman.

Founded in 2021, MajorNoir is Binghamton’s first Black majorette dance team. This year’s gala, “The Greatest Noirette,” was a competitive dance event where four contestants performed choreographed routines alongside their partners to be judged by a panel selected by MajorNoir.

Two hosts took to the microphones, one dressed in an elegant formal dress and the other in an outfit reminiscent of a ringmaster. Their banter and interaction with the audience throughout the show made for an entertaining presentation of the competition. The two introduced the panel of three judges, who all had a background in dance.

The emcees went on to explain the structure of the competition. Each contestant was paired with a Noirette and underwent weeks of training and choreography. After each performance, the judges deliberated and gave them a score from one to 10. They also critiqued the technical aspects of the dances and complimented their favorite parts of the performances.

MajorNoir began with the opening performance. They strutted onto the floor to screams and cheers, dressed in purple leotards with gold fringe. One member was dressed as a ringmaster, with a top hat to match. Their performance brought the energy for the night, using music from “The Greatest Showman” to showcase their dancing prowess. With stunning synchronism, the team executed twirls, kicks and cartwheels. Showing vibrant smiles throughout the impressive choreography, the team ended the opening act with marching band music in true majorette fashion.

The first contestant to take the floor was Sebastian Bucknor, a senior double-majoring in graphic design and marketing. Introduced by the emcees as a fashion icon, Bucknor’s outfit did not disappoint. Decked out in a neck scarf, a newsboy cap and stylish glasses, his routine included popular songs such as “Dracula” by Tame Impala and “Love Me Again” by John Newman.

Partnered with a Noirette, the two brought smiles and energy to their routine, with impressive carries and partner work. The two threw confetti into the crowd at the end, as the audience erupted into cheers. The performance was given two nines and an eight from the judges, with a total score of 26.

“The audience was very vibrant and encouraging, it helped that they were close to the stage as it added to the whole experience,” Bucknor wrote. “It was a different program with MajorNoir so it was a new environment of how things were run and I’m proud of them for putting on such a great event, one for the books.”

Next up was Gabrielle Dorcely, a senior majoring in psychology, and her partner. Dorcely incorporated “You Can’t Win” by Michael Jackson into her routine, as well as an allusion to the movie Creed with a viral audio from social media, partnered with fight-like choreography. The routine ended with Noirette and her partner doing the splits as the audience went wild.

The emcees entered the crowd, interviewing audience members as the judges deliberated. Dorcely was given a nine and a half, nine and an eight, giving her a total score of 26.5.

The next contestant was Sidney Owusu, a senior majoring in psychology. With a money gun, music by Tyler, the Creator and stylish outfits, Owusu and his partner won the hearts of the crowd. In a post-routine interview, Owusu and his partner revealed that a last-minute switch meant that the two of them only had a week to prepare their routine. The judges praised their clean dance routine and gave Owusu three nines for the highest score yet of 27.

The final contestant was Christopher Onyezie Jr., a senior majoring in human development. He entered wearing a gold mask and his routine began with intricate partner dancing and soft music. Halfway through, the vibe switched as he threw off his mask. The pair brought the energy up as Onyezie Jr. blew a whistle on beat and cued the room to clap. The judges scored him a seven and two 8.5s, granting him the lowest score of 24.

Bucknor, Dorcely and Owusu all advanced to the next round.

Gabrielle Dorcely and her partner were the winners of the night, scoring a high 29 out of 30 points. With their energetic performances and bright smiles, the duo’s impressive dancing won them the crown. The Greatest Noirette was a night of incredible dancing and vibrant community.

“MajorNoir’s goals center around empowerment, creativity and representation,” wrote Nyla Hodgson, MajorNoir’s public relations chair and a sophomore majoring in integrative neuroscience. “The organization strives to create an inclusive space for women of color while promoting confidence, unity, and excellence through performance and campus wide engagement.”