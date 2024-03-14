“Oppenheimer” swept the Academy Awards, winning seven Oscars including Best Director and Best Picture.

This past Sunday, the 96th Academy Awards ceremony took place at 7 p.m. eastern standard time to commemorate the best films of 2023. Here are the winners for Best Picture, Best Director and the Best in the four acting categories.

Best Picture: “Oppenheimer”

It comes to no surprise that “Oppenheimer” was awarded Best Picture at the 2024 Academy Awards. “Oppenheimer” has already won numerous awards such as the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG). “Oppenheimer” was nominated for 13 out of the 24 awards given at the Academy awards, and was practically a shoe-in to win.

Best Director: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Fittingly enough, the man who directed “Oppenheimer” also won Best Director. Although Christopher Nolan has directed a multitude of successful movies such as “Interstellar,” “The Dark Knight” and “Inception,” he has never won an Academy Award before, making this win that much more special for Nolan. For his directing in “Oppenheimer,” Nolan has also recently won the Golden Globe, the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) and the Directors Guild of America Award.

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Continuing on the “Oppenheimer” train, Robert Downey Jr. was awarded Best Supporting Actor for his performance in “Oppenheimer.” Similar to Nolan, Downey Jr. has also never won an Academy Award until this moment, despite being in countless phenomenal supporting actor roles. It came as no shock that Downey Jr. won this award. Earlier this year, he won the Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice Award, BAFTA and SAG awards for Best Supporting Actor. Downey Jr. won his first well-deserved Academy Award.

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

One of the few non-“Oppenheimer” related award winners we saw at the Academy Awards was the award for Best Supporting Actress. Da’Vine Joy Randolph won Best Supporting Actress for her role in “The Holdovers.” Although this was one of the few non-“Oppenheimer” winners we saw at the awards, Randolph’s win was expected. Earlier this year, similar to Downey Jr., Randolph won the Golden Globe, the Critics’ Choice Award, the BAFTA and SAG awards for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “The Holdovers.”

Best Actress: Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

The category of Best Actress in a lead role definitely kept people on their toes. Many people thought Lily Gladstone would win for her performance in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” but ultimately, Emma Stone won the Academy Award. The close race was due to the fact that the two women have won numerous awards this year for their performances already. Both women won Golden Globes — Stone for Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture and Gladstone for Actress in a Drama Motion Picture — and Stone secured the Critics’ Choice Award and BAFTA, while Gladstone took home the SAG award. This is Emma Stone’s second academy award, her first being Best Actress for her performance in “La La Land” in 2017.

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

One of the biggest awards of the night was for Best Actor. Many knew Cillian Murphy would win this award for his performance in “Oppenheimer,” but it was not a guarantee, as Paul Giamatti won the Critics’ Choice Award for his performance in “The Holdovers.” Although Giamatti prevented Murphy from having a clean sweep of Best Actor awards, Murphy still secured the wins for the Golden Globe, the BAFTA and SAG awards for Best Actor. This is Murphy’s first Academy Award, along with Downey Jr. and Nolan. The 2024 Academy Awards Show was certainly successful and special for the cast of “Oppenheimer.”