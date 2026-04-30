Following Michael Jackson from his early career to his solo accomplishments, the movie depicts the challenges of making something of oneself.

=“Michael,” a biopic chronicling the life of Michael Jackson, was released in theaters on Friday. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film follows Michael Jackson’s journey from his early days in The Jackson 5 to the development of his solo career.

The strength of the film lies in its casting. Little Jackson, played by Juliano Valdi, is undeniably adorable and possesses a crisp, strong voice. He’s a joy to watch, and his charismatic screen presence is beyond his years, undeniably doing justice to the icon’s childhood self.

Michael Jackson’s adult self is depicted by debut actor Jaafar Jackson, the late star’s biological nephew. Jaafar Jackson’s blood relation to Michael Jackson undoubtedly aids his portrayal of him, beyond physical appearance. His mannerisms and facial expressions are almost eerie in their familial resemblance, and his voice acting is an impressive re-creation of Michael Jackson’s own higher-pitched and gentle speaking tone. Additionally, he delivers some impressive performances, both in choreography and vocals. Jaafar Jackson’s talents shine through particularly in “Beat It” and “Billie Jean.”

But it’s the musical highlights of the film and the striking recreations of the iconic “Thriller” music video that so many fans love, and the electrifying 1988 performance of “Bad.” Jaafar Jackson’s energy throughout his performances is contagious in the way only a Jackson could be. Fans who never got a chance to see Michael Jackson perform in concert may feel as if they’ve been given a near-second chance to.

Montages, which are present alongside time skips, act as excuses to play some of his most beloved songs. “ABC” by The Jackson 5 segues between Michael Jackson’s music debut and his rise to fame, while “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” is played as Michael Jackson moves between his musical eras. These time skips are sometimes so vast that they can be jarring. This is especially pronounced in the montage between 1971 and 1978 when the actors playing the star switch places. The clunky editing and overuse of montages create the impression that the film bit off more than it could chew in portraying a broad chunk of Michael Jackson’s life, which is ironic given that the film neglects to cover the latter half of his career.

The movie’s main conflict is centered around the relationship between Michael Jackson and his father. Joseph Jackson is portrayed as a money-driven, violent man with little concern for his son’s well-being. His physical and verbal violence later becomes a struggle for production and financial control as Michael Jackson grows older.

Aside from this central antagonism, the film paints a rosy, rather uncomplicated picture of Michael Jackson that neglects to tell a more complex, compelling story. Michael Jackson is somewhat humanized in scenes where he takes care of his pets —a rat, a llama and a monkey named Bubbles. He’s shown visiting fans in the hospital and taking time out of his day to interact with them. The audience gets to see his love for his mother and siblings, and his child-like love for games, amusement parks and cartoon characters. Juliano Valdi and Jaafar Jackson are ultimately successful in creating an image of Michael Jackson as, if not complex, lovable.

The time period covered seems very calculated by the Jackson estate, as it ends right before his major scandals. It does nothing to confront his allegations of sexual misconduct or his struggle with substance abuse. The end of the film invited the possibility of a sequel that may cover the rest of his career. However, within this portion, a very safe version of the life Michael Jackson lived is heavily manufactured.

The Michael Jackson portrayed in the film adds little to his legacy as the narrative unceremoniously dances around the very aspects of his life that, if shown, could have sparked new dialogue. Even a small dive into these rougher aspects of Michael Jackson’s life and their impacts could have made Michael Jackson seem more accessible and less like a myth, but more like a human being. Instead, the film manages to sanitize this larger-than-life icon.

Overall, the film is an enjoyable viewing and serves as a way for established Michael Jackson fans to enjoy his greatest hits brought to life again. However, for anyone hoping for a complex, honest or risky portrayal, “Michael” may ultimately fall short of expectations. A refusal to take risks in storytelling makes for a generic biopic that had the potential to be so much more.

RATING: 2.5/5