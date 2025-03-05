This semester's BNL featured 14 originial sketches, which all centered around college sterotypes and Binghamton-inspired inside jokes.

The Hinman Production Company held showings of “Binghamton Night Live 18: The Old College Try” this past weekend. The SNL spoof featured 14 original sketches all written and performed by students. Directed by Jessica Knaster and Julian Dalton and stage managed by Emma Lanks and Alyssa Annonson, the show ran every night at 8 p.m. from Feb. 27 to March 2.

The show started off strong with a sketch titled “Sharing is Caring,” portraying a roommate relationship where one student shared just a little bit too much of her roommate’s belongings — to even her parents and boyfriend. Another favorite included “Reindeer Reconciliation,” in which each of Santa’s reindeer went to confession to tell their darkest secrets to a priest.

“Plane Boy 2” followed, which continued a skit originally shown in a past BNL and featured a children’s show in which a plane and its pilot tour the city of Binghamton, taking the audience along State Street on a Friday night. Each sketch was hilarious and handcrafted with care. Knaster, a co-director and a junior majoring in psychology, shared why she chose to expand the original skit.

“My favorite sketch to direct was Plane Boy 2,” Knaster wrote in an email. “Plane Boy was a sketch in my very first BNL, BNL 13, first semester freshman year. I loved the role and wanted Plane Boy to eventually return. My wish was granted this BNL. Being able to cowrite, direct, and act in the sketch all while taking the audience on an adventure through State Street was so much fun.”

One of the reasons why BNL is so much fun is because of the sketches that are specific to Binghamton. Sketches centered around life here at BU make the audience feel like they are in on a big inside joke, a great example of how comedy can bring people together.

“My co-director, Jessica Knaster, and I were leaning into a college-themed BNL, with most of the sketches relating to college life, stereotypes, common tropes, or even Binghamton-specific bits,” Dalton, co-director and a senior majoring in biology, wrote in an email.

Putting together a fast-moving, composite show like this is no easy feat with so much going on behind the scenes. Annonson, a freshman double-majoring in psychology and global public health, discussed how she and Lanks, a junior majoring in psychology, handled backstage work.

“As a stage manager, Emma and I make sure the backstage runs smoothly,” Annonson wrote in an email. “We handle the props, set pieces, and are there to answer or assist anyone who needs it. Both of us sort the backstage and make sure the space is manageable and props/set pieces are in the correct location.”

Dalton and Knaster have both been a part of BNL for many semesters, and all of their hard work came to fruition with the opportunity of being able to direct this installment of the semesterly production.

“Directing is a much more in-depth job that involves being able to see the bigger picture of the whole show,” Dalton wrote.

“As a director, a big part of my role was making these creative decisions,” Knaster wrote. “It was extremely rewarding to watch my ideas come to life on stage and be met with laughter.”

Hinman Production Company is one of a few student-run theater groups here on campus. Audience members can look forward to more shows this semester, including the play “Romeo and Juliet” as well as this semester’s musical “Alice by Heart.”