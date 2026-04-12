As the most recent establishment to join Binghamton’s Restaurant Week roster, The Upper Crust is reinvigorating the local dining scene and breathing new life into Stone Fox’s former 15 Hawley St. location.

Influenced by the aristocratic mansions the owners visited during a recent trip up to Newport, Rhode Island, The Upper Crust reproduces that same refined and plush ambience through plaid wallpaper, dark wood-paneled floors and servers dressed in embroidered green-and-white striped rugby shirts. Before entering, patrons pass an inviting outdoor patio that wraps around the building’s facade, soaking in the warm sunshine.

Arriving just around noon, my photographer, Christina, and I were seated at a high table in the middle of the busy dining room — one that was increasingly filled with the amicable chatter of couples, friends and families surging in near the peak of the lunchtime. Behind us, a wall enshrouded in artificial greenery added some vibrancy to the space, pairing with potted plants flanking the corners of the room. In addition to a wide spread of craft cocktails and various Neapolitan pizzas on that standard menu, The Upper Crust offers an abridged three-course selection for the price of $15 for lunch or $25 for dinner during Restaurant Week.

For my appetizer, I selected the meatball with ricotta, which was generously doused in bright, tangy marinara sauce, offering familiar notes of tomato and garlic and adorned with a single sprig of basil and light, whipped cheese. Christina opted for the fried mozzarella, two crispy, golden-brown pieces with a warm, cheesy filling served with a side of that same marinara sauce for dipping. Both dishes proved to be a comforting opening to the rest of our meal.

Seeing as The Upper Crust’s premise, even in name alone, draws on pizza, Christina and I both thought that pizza would be the most appropriate dish for our main course, although its Restaurant Week menu also offers a smash burger and chicken gyro as entrees. Our pies arrived wood-fired, with a thin, charred crust around the perimeter. They were divided into several slices down the center, making for easy sharing and sampling between the two of us.

Christina chose the original cheese pie — a classic you can’t go wrong with. Each bite was soft, with a notable smokiness detectable in each bite. I chose the tie-dye pie, with swirls of green pesto sauce spiraling over a surface of marbled mozzarella cheese and a creamy layer of vodka sauce. Aside from its visual appeal, the unique combination of savory sauces reinvented a signature of Italian cuisine. Andrew Urso, one of The Upper Crust’s owners, stopped by our table for a quick conversation and informed us that the tie-dye pie has been one of its most popular menu items since its opening in March.

To close out our meal, Christina and I both indulged in the house-made banana pudding for dessert. The pudding had a charming pastel yellow color and sticky thickness in consistency and we found each spoonful to be richly sweet and creamy. For anyone looking to try out a new slice in Binghamton and take in an environment inspired by the New England coast, Restaurant Week offers the perfect opportunity to experiment with all The Upper Crust has to offer.