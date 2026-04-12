The Grove is one of the most popular names in Downtown Binghamton and for good reason. Located at 65 Court St., its glass windows and colorful signage are hard to miss. As a great spot for breakfast, lunch or dinner, The Grove’s versatile menu has made it a local food staple.

I visited The Grove on Friday afternoon with my photographer, Nadine, for lunch. As we entered, we were greeted by a friendly waitress and seated by the windows with great natural lighting. Leaves, vines and fairy lights hung from the ceiling and the spacious seating area was filled with glowing signs and decorations. Grove t-shirts hung above the bar and various TVs lit up the space.

The three-course lunch menu presented choices of three appetizers, four main meals and two desserts or an “early buzz” shot, totaling to $18. I decided on mozzarella sticks, a chicken quesadilla and a slice of cheesecake. Nadine chose the buffalo cauliflower bites, the fried chicken sandwich with fries and another slice of cheesecake. As someone with food allergies, I found the staff to be very knowledgeable and accommodating and I was able to enjoy lunch without worries.

While waiting for our food, we explored the area, perusing the Polaroid wall of smiling visitors and Binghamton sports teams. We were excited to see a punch-and-win machine in the back, making the space fun and interactive. Signs around the space advertised themed events like karaoke, complete with a stage area in the corner for the brave singers. Families and friend groups sat at the other tables and at the bar, chattering and laughing while music played.

As we started with appetizers, Nadine enjoyed the side of ranch with her buffalo cauliflower bites, which perfectly cooled off the spice. With a slightly crunchy outside but soft middle, the bites were a great size for dipping. My mozzarella sticks were long and crunchy with a great cheese pull.

Our main meals arrived shortly after, thanks to our attentive server, and we eagerly began to eat. The chicken quesadilla came cut into small triangular slices, each with a balanced ratio of cheese, chicken and pico de gallo. Served with sides of sour cream and a tangy but sweet salsa, the flavor combinations were great. This was my favorite part of the lunch and the pico de gallo inside each slice was a great addition.

Nadine’s fried chicken sandwich came with a large portion of fries and a generous amount of chicken. It was served on a bun with tomato, pickle, onion, lettuce and The Grove’s special mayo, which Nadine really enjoyed. The fries were the perfect level of salty and crunchy and I snuck many off of Nadine’s plate as she enjoyed her sandwich.

For dessert, we both ordered slices of cheesecake, but a slice of carrot cake topped with cream cheese frosting, nuts and caramel sauce was also available. The cheesecakes were beautifully presented, drizzled with caramel and chocolate sauces and topped with whipped cream. The cake was extremely creamy with a little added crunch from the graham cracker crust. The cake was a sweet ending to a filling and tasty lunch.

The Grove’s lunch menu for Restaurant Week is a great amount and quality of food for an affordable price. Its warm atmosphere and creatively decorated space are perfect for a casual meal and its location in the heart of Downtown Binghamton is accessible for students. I recommend stopping by on a sunny day to enjoy the yummy food and friendly staff.