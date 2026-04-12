On a sunny early evening, my photographer Kai and I headed to Binghamton’s beloved Asian-fusion restaurant, Saké-Tūmi. Having not been since the fall of my freshman year during Restaurant Week, I was excited to go back to the establishment in an (almost) full-circle moment.

Black chandeliers hung from the ceiling, emitting a warm glow, and bamboo curtains draped the entrance and windows. Paintings and decorative artwork lined the walls and a colorful succulent was placed at every table alongside the Restaurant Week menu, which detailed a three-course dinner for the price of $30.

Our incredibly welcoming server got us our waters upon sitting at a table nestled by the large windows. Craving something sweet, I went with the Thai tea for the first course, while Kai ordered the gyoza.

The Thai tea came in a warm, burnt sienna color, matching its visual vibrancy with its rich flavor. Leading with a complex flavor profile and the prominent taste of cardamom, the drink was well-balanced by its sweet, milky base.

The gyoza, on the other hand, came pan-fried and with three pieces over a bed of lettuce, beside a bit of dipping sauce. Kai noted that the shell of the gyoza was perfectly crisp, contrasting the softness of the meat and vegetables packed inside. Paired with the slightly sweet, slightly umami dipping sauce, the gyoza was well complemented.

While our appetizers provided a pleasant start to our meal, we anxiously awaited the nigiri and maki platter, which we both ordered for our second course. The meal comes with 10 pieces of the chef’s choice nigiri and the selection of a California or spicy tuna roll. Naturally, Kai and I chose each option, with him ordering the California roll and me ordering the spicy tuna.

The nigiri and maki platter was served on a long dish, with the fish organized uniformly into two rows — one row of nigiri and one of sushi. From left to right, the nigiri served were salmon, red tuna, yellowtail, scallop and white tuna. Starting strong, the salmon was perfectly buttery, melting right in your mouth, while the tuna led with its mild flavor and umami taste. Followed by the tuna, the yellowtail was another standout, quite fresh and well complemented by the sweetness of the sushi rice.

Topped with spicy mayo, the spicy tuna roll felt like a hug with its soft nature. The mild spice level was well balanced between the mayo and the tuna itself. The California roll, on the other hand, had a nice bite. The crunchy freshness of the cucumber supported the sweetness of the crab and texturally contrasted with the avocado. The dish was served with soy sauce, wasabi and ginger.

As the sun began to set, we were served our third and final course. As an excited, newly 21-year-old, I ordered the carafe of house sake, which was slightly fruity and earthy. Kai ordered the green tea mochi ice cream, which came on a platter of two fist-sized portions, each placed on top of whipped cream.

If you’re looking for Asian-fusion cuisine with all the classics, quality fish and something for everyone, Saké-Tūmi is well worth the visit.