Located at 99 Court St., PS Restaurant serves highly crafted, technically elevated dishes that will satisfy the demands of all hungry palates. My photographer, Tiffany, and I stopped by on a Thursday night to try just some of the kitchen’s fusion creations.

The restaurant was opened in 1984 by chef Preecha Songprastit, who envisioned creating dishes that combine elements of Thai and French cuisine. Current owners Sylvana and Rick — who is also the executive chef — purchased PS in 1990 when it was still in nearby Vestal, New York. Shortly after the pandemic, Sylvana and Rick moved to the current location on Court Street.

The large multi-floor interior, decorated with artwork and wood paneling, creates a warm and refined atmosphere that complements the dishes served, which pull from elements of French, Italian and Thai cooking.

Tiffany and I pored through PS’s Restaurant Week menu, which offers a three-course meal for the price of $35. For the first course, I ordered the chicken satay, while Tiffany got the mango spring roll.

My dish was served with presentation in mind. Three chicken skewers were plated in a triangular shape with a Thai peanut sauce in the center of the dish. Each bite brought a mouthful of flavor that paired excellently with the creamy, rich and hearty sauce, which had a little kick to it.

The mango spring roll was crunchy and served with a Thai chili garlic sauce, providing a pleasant combination of textures and tastes.

For the second course, I chose the Thai shrimp yellow sour curry, while Tiffany ordered the house-made cavatelli served in a fresh tomato sauce. The curry, made rich with coconut cream, was served on a rich bed of perfectly al dente noodles. Juicy shrimp and thinly sliced bell peppers added much to the wonderful umami flavor emanating from the plate.

Meanwhile, the cavatelli was also cooked well, providing the perfect bite. The flavorful tomato sauce had chunks of fresh tomato and was seasoned with basil. Unlike the overly sweet jars that a sizable chunk of Americans are undoubtedly familiar with, we could tell this tomato sauce, by contrast, was made from scratch with fresh ingredients.

For our final course, I ordered the warm bread pudding, which was topped with a cold scoop of rich vanilla ice cream. Once again, a finely tuned attention to presentation made itself known on the porcelain dish, which had cinnamon powder aesthetically sprinkled on top. The gooey bread pudding, with chocolate inside, struck the right balance of sweetness with the caramel whiskey sauce.

Tiffany got the creme brulee, a classic French dessert. The custard — rich and creamy — was nestled underneath the perfectly caramelized layer of thin sugar from which the dish is named.

PS Restaurant provides an elevated culinary experience unique to the local area that celebrates and offers a rich display of carefully crafted meals inspired by cultural staples around the world. The warm atmosphere and friendly staff make this a must-visit eatery downtown.