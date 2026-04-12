Twelve years after its establishment, Alexander’s Cafe remains an essential ingredient in the Binghamton community’s dining scene. Located at 34 Chenango St., the eatery offers a rare combination — a hospitable atmosphere, incredible meals and affordable prices. This restaurant week, my photographer, Jess, and I got the chance to enjoy a three-course meal for just $18 from the cafe’s creatively curated, limited-time menu.

Upon entering the building, we were greeted by the owner, Alexander Nichols, who happily took the time to talk us through our options. After placing our orders, we turned toward the dining area, lit primarily by rays of sun shining on Chenango Street. We explored the cafe’s interior while we waited, learning something new about Binghamton’s history from each photograph and map adorning the walls. Every detail of the space, from the framed newspaper articles and “free sandwich” punch cards to the grand piano, brims with personality and authenticity.

Our admiration of the surroundings came to an end after just a few minutes, when our picturesque meals were brought to our window-side table. Considering the reasonable prices of the cafe’s entrees — most around $10 or less — I was unsure what portion size to expect. To my delight, when I saw our dishes, I knew that the restaurant offers not only quality but quantity. I sat mesmerized by the plentifully loaded plates as Jess masterfully captured them in photo form before we began.

For the first course, Jess ordered the Mediterranean orzo salad, finding its dynamic blend of tangy Kalamata olives, crumbled feta cheese and vinaigrette to boast an impressive flavor. Jess’s approval is high praise — through dinners at home, she’s earned a strong understanding of what makes a quality Mediterranean meal.

While her orzo salad was cool, light and refreshing, my chicken pot sticker soup offered a warm, hearty mix of umami ingredients. The two contrasting dishes complemented each other perfectly, making me even more glad that we’d decided to share. As we finished, we barely had time to lament the emptiness of our bowls, as the bulk of the meal was still waiting.

For the second course, I chose The Ric’s Way Panini, a dish named after a former Pipe Dream editor. The bread is often considered the most important component of any sandwich and that of The Ric’s Way does not disappoint. Two slices of Italian ciabatta, with crisp crust and fluffy interior, serve as cushions upon which rests a hefty heap of marinated chicken, capicola, pepperjack, chipotle aioli, leafy greens and tomatoes.

I had never eaten capicola before, but have been eager to try it ever since watching “The Sopranos.” After experiencing the rich and salty cold cut, Tony’s obsession with it is much more understandable. I tend to eat meals quickly, but luckily, the majesty of this sandwich compelled me to take my time and savor every bite.

Jess’s main course was the mango salsa burrito, which included lemon pepper shrimp, cheddar jack cheese, rice and black beans wrapped in a pesto garlic tortilla. Those unfamiliar with the power of a well-crafted mango salsa may hesitate to trust it in the presence of savory elements. However, Alexander’s rendition of the topping brings a bright complexity to the burrito without overshadowing its fellow ingredients. In fact, the sweetness of the mango accentuates the butteriness of the shrimp, which burst with juicy flavor.

Finally, it was time for our third course, the dessert. Jess chose the mini NY-style cheesecake, which had an excellent texture — smooth and creamy yet firm enough to hold its shape. Topped with a maraschino cherry, the cake provided a gratifyingly sweet ending to the meal.

I went for the peanut butter cup brownie, expecting a simple treat not so different from a Reese’s cup. Instead, a gooey peanut frosting awaited at the core of the fudgy brownie. As Jess noted, the dish offered a rewarding process — it started as a solid, crispy exterior but grew softer and richer as we approached its center.

Before we headed home, Nichols gave up a few minutes of his busy day to sit with us for an interview discussing the role of Alexander’s Cafe in the community. He explained some of the ways in which the restaurant generously supports those around it, including donating to local elementary and high schools, providing food for Binghamton University’s athletic programs and helping those in need by offering a free hot meal.

Jess and I arrived at Alexander’s Cafe with excitement and an appetite. We left with not only a feeling of complete satisfaction and a new go-to sandwich spot, but the assurance that places like this exist to care and provide for the city of Binghamton.