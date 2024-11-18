With the Poetry and Art Clubs' creative flair and the Food Co-op's welcoming space, the three organizations fostered an intimate and lively environment.

The Food Co-op teamed up with the Binghamton Art Club and the Binghamton Poetry Club this Wednesday to host an open mic night, showcasing the diverse talents of the student body. Approaching the Food Co-op in the University Union Undergrounds, one could hear a lively blend of small talk, acoustic music and laughter, complemented by the aroma of food and warm beverages being served.

The event was as dynamic as it was inclusive, featuring students engaged in coloring at a table with coloring sheets and crayons near the stage, while others bore their innermost thoughts through poetry or performed comical and intimate confessions. Musical performances ranged from acoustic melodies to ballads, all taking place in a supportive atmosphere where every act was met with applause, snaps or respectful silence.

Students enjoyed free warm beverages and sweet treats in a cozy space with warm, dim lighting, all while snapping in support of heartfelt poetry and acoustic covers.

Since its founding in 1975, the Food Co-op has been dedicated to fostering connections through food and friendship. The student volunteer-run vegan and organic cafe and grocery store focuses on serving locally sourced food and goods. However, as Marco McClain, the co-op’s event coordinator and a senior majoring in sociology explained, its mission goes far beyond food.

“The Food Co-op is all about bringing people together, people with different backgrounds, people that like similar things,” McClain said. “And so we love to host these kinds of events, because it’s just about music and it’s about bringing people together in this kind of space where you can really be vulnerable with other people.”

This collaborative event was a true testament to the community-oriented goals of the organizations.

Róisín O’Flaherty, the publicity chair of the Binghamton Art Club and a senior double-majoring in art and design and English, described the importance of the organization. The Art Club’s influence could be felt in the event’s aesthetic touches, from the fliers they designed to projected art displays beside the stage area. The club also added a hands-on element with a coloring table.

Similarly, the Binghamton Poetry Club’s contributions centered on creating a safe space for participants. Selinda Lawren, the organization’s president and a junior majoring in biology, expressed her hopes for attendees to feel more connected to the campus art community.

“I think that’s what I want people to take away from this,” Lawren said. “[To] just feel more comfortable and connected to the art community on campus, because I know sometimes it feels very separated, especially when you have people who do different kinds of arts. So for me I do mostly poetry, but I love hearing and seeing people sing and play music and stuff like that. So I think this is just a really great opportunity to have people come together.”

Performers echoed this sense of inclusivity. Julia Aguilar Cabello, a visiting Ph.D. theater student from Spain and a volunteer at the Food Co-op, performed two songs on her acoustic guitar and shared how welcoming the Co-op felt.

“I really like the idea, and I really like signing,” Cabello said. “I really like art, I studied theater, and I felt like it was a really safe space where you can commit mistakes, you can be nervous and nobody’s going to get [mad at] you. If I’m nervous, if I make mistakes or something, I’m gonna enjoy the process, and I’m gonna get better just speaking in public.”

The evening encapsulated the co-op’s mission of creating a space where students can connect, share and grow. Reflecting on the impact of such events, McClain shared their journey with the co-op.

“I’m just really happy that we can have these events,” McClain said. “I’m happy that we have this space, and that, since it’s fully student run, we can really just do anything that we want with the space, and we can offer it to students who are looking for a place for their event, or who are looking to just meet new people. That’s really what the Food Co-op is for me, I found it in my freshman year and it just has changed my life and I’ve met most of my friends through the Food Co-op, and it’s just a fantastic space and I hope that everyone gets to experience it or something like it.”