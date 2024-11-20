The dinner featured autumnal vegan and gluten-free dishes reminiscent of a Thanksgiving meal.

The Food Co-op, a student-run vegan cafe located in the University Union Undergrounds, hosted a Fall Dinner this Saturday. Held in the co-op’s cozy dining room, the meal showcased delicious autumnal dishes, was open to all students and included drinks, appetizers, an entree with sides and desserts for only $15. Diners were also encouraged to dress in formal attire.

The dinner began with each person being served one of the two delicious drink choices — a warm apple cider or an espresso martini mocktail. The mocktail had a strong, rich espresso taste, while the cider was warm and spiced. Both drinks complemented our next three courses well.

The co-op served an array of dishes with different styles. The appetizer options were stuffed bell peppers or a Moroccan butternut squash bisque — liberally seasoned and incredibly rich with a thick texture. Each entree — either spinach and ricotta gnocchi topped with marinara or maple dijon glazed tofu, was served with a choice of two sides.

The main dishes were filling and delicious, with a delicate balance of flavors that paired well with the side options of garlic and chive mashed potatoes, homemade herbed stuffing or a mushroom risotto. The sides were completely vegan yet kept the integrity of both flavor and texture. The stuffing was crispy and flavorful, while the risotto and potatoes were perfectly creamy. By the end of the first two courses, we were very satisfied.

We finished it off sweet with a dessert of either pecan pie bars or pumpkin panna cotta. The panna cotta was thick and not too sweet, with a vegan whipped topping that complimented the spicy flavors of the main dishes. No matter what combination of courses was chosen, they paired well and encapsulated the autumn atmosphere.

Ashley Dua, the general manager of the Food Co-op and a senior majoring in political science, discussed the menu choices.

“The menu for the Fall Dinner was inspired by seasonal, locally sourced ingredients from Regional Access,” Dua wrote in an email. “We wanted to highlight the flavors of fall, like squash, apples, and root vegetables while ensuring the meal is inclusive of all dietary needs and allergens. We wanted to do a spin on typical Thanksgiving food like stuffing and mashed potatoes, but also highlight how fall-themed dinners do not have to include turkey, ham, and other typical fall meats.”

The dinner featured live music from Denpa Dollhouse, which created a jazzy, cafe feel. Students sat with friends, as well as strangers, allowing for new connections to be made. Not only was Fall Dinner a great opportunity to sample unique vegan dishes, but it also allowed us to experience the community that BU offers to its students.

“Unlike our usual food service, we transform the Co-op into a more formal dining experience with assigned seating, servers, and beautifully plated dishes,” Dua wrote. “It’s an opportunity for us to provide a high-quality, fully vegan meal, offering students a chance to unwind, socialize, and connect during a busy, stressful time of the semester.”

A unique space on campus, the Food Co-op is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a hot lunch served every weekday at 12:30 p.m. It offers healthy dining options that can be a break from the dining halls and Marketplace. Students can volunteer to help serve lunch and wash dishes and even apply to become core members, who work the front of the house.

“I hope to see students making connections and trying new foods, while leaving with a greater understanding and appreciation of what the Food Co-op is all about,” Dua wrote of the event. “Sharing a meal is one of the best ways to connect with others, whether you’re attending with friends or coming on your own to meet new people.”