The Student Association Programming Board announced on Friday that Alabama-born rapper Flo Milli will headline this year’s Fall Concert, set for Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Event Center. Known for tracks like “Conceited,” “Beef FloMix,” and “Never Lose Me,” Flo Milli marks SAPB’s first woman headliner in years.



Flo Milli, 25, born Tamia Monique Carter, went viral on TikTok in early 2019. After releasing her debut mixtape, “Ho, Why Is You Here?” she was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2021 BET Awards and Best Breakthrough Song at MTV’s VMAs for her feature on Baby Tate’s “I Am.” Flo Milli continues to grow as a lyricist and performer, with concerts at various venues and festivals like Coachella, over 9.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify and a growing fanbase.



While Flo Milli wasn’t the top overall choice on the Board’s fall student survey conducted over the summer, she was the highest-rated rapper and a very close second place overall.



“The survey is not a vote,” Atticus Fauci, vice president for programming and a senior majoring in economics, said. “It’s not saying, here are lists of acts we could do — you guys choose who it’s going to be. It’s to gauge interest of where our students are feeling they want it to be for multiple reasons.”



One recurring question SAPB hears every year is “Why is it always a rapper?” According to Fauci, it’s a matter of popularity, availability and affordability.



"Rap kind of hits that sweet spot of everybody kind of knows who these people are," Fauci said. "And there's a lot of rappers to where we're getting name recognition, we're getting affordability and we're getting good, popular songs. I mean, rap is the most popular genre, definitely, of our generation, the past 10, 15 years."



Black Dance Repertoire and a student DJ will open the concert. providing a more student-focused experience.



As with past shows, SAPB emphasized its effort to keep the concert affordable and accessible for students, with ticket prices slightly higher than last year at $19.99 for general admission and $29.99 for floor access — both subsidized by SAPB. The board also eliminated all ticketing fees by switching to a new platform called Zeffy. While tickets will also be available to the public, student pricing remains the most affordable option.



After receiving student feedback last year when tickets for NLE Choppa sold out in only six hours with a limited number of floor tickets, SAPB worked with the Event Center and campus safety officials to increase floor capacity. Increasing the capacity meant higher prices, Fauci said.



According to Fauci, the upcoming concert is one of SAPB’s biggest and most expensive events in years. To ensure the quality of its next big event, all ticket sales will go toward next semester’s Spring Fling.



Fauci explained that putting on SAPB’s biggest concert in years required intense coordination and months of planning. Over the summer, the Board reaches out to United Talent Agency gauge artist availability and price point. Next, it takes a look at the student survey and re-evaluate before sending bids, asking various acts if they would like to perform. Once a performer has been chosen, the Board consults with lawyers to review contracts and begins promoting the event.



Beyond the concert, SAPB has a full lineup of events for the rest of the semester. Just two days before Flo Milli’s performance, actor Jerry Trainor, best known as Spencer from “iCarly,” will take the stage on Oct. 21. Trainor was the top-rated comedian on SAPB’s summer survey.



SAPB is also planning Fall Fest on Tuesday, Oct. 14, which will feature a pop-up haunted house, a pie-eating contest sponsored by Wegmans, a student flea market, free mac and cheese bowls, cider mill donuts and activities under the theme “Halloween Town.” The event will be completely free.



In addition, a second speaker event is confirmed for Nov. 7, with the guest still under wraps, and a potential BUMP event downtown on Nov. 14 aimed at reaching off-campus students and commuters.



Tickets for the Fall Concert are available now at BingTickets.