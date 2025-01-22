Directed by James Gunn, the series follows a team of monsters as they undertake a covert mission and offers compelling insight into their individual origin stories.

The new DC Universe begins with “Superman” this July, written and directed by James Gunn, but before that fans got their first taste of it with another Gunn project — “Creature Commandos.” Centering around a monstrous task force going on a foreign mission for the U.S. government, which is headed by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and led in the field by Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), the show represents the beginning of something larger, new and exciting.

If you’re a fan of Gunn’s other projects like the “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy, “The Suicide Squad” or “Peacemaker,” you’ll love “Creature Commandos.” The writer and director plays to his strengths as he makes you fall in love with and feel for this group of misfit monsters.

Each episode, in addition to forwarding the main storyline, provides a backstory to one of the commandos. Whether it’s the Weasel (Sean Gunn), a radioactive skeleton named Dr. Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk), Nina the fish woman (Zoë Chao), Nazi-killing G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn) or the stitched-together Bride (Indira Varma), all of these creatures are made to feel real and human. Though they are not necessarily good people, the series will have viewers rooting for the team’s members as they experience ups and downs over the seven episodes.

The stories and well-written characters are brought to life by an incredible voice cast which makes these animated monsters feel real and three-dimensional. There are so many characters with the potential to be viewers’ new favorites, and incredible villains and threats to stand in their way.

The animation team also went above and beyond in its creation of this story’s cast and settings, making everything from a massive fight scene to a simple conversation engaging and kinetic. Gunn’s use of needle drops brings added depth to each episode, with its soundtrack contributing to moments of emotion and action alike. Each episode is an entry into a fun, thrilling and at times, even heartbreaking experience that’ll pull viewers in and leave them wanting more.

As the first official project of the new DC Universe, and not even serving as the full-fledged beginning, “Creature Commandos” might not seem like it’s worth viewing to some — especially when its cast is filled with many characters audiences wouldn’t have heard of unless they regularly dive into comic book back issues. However, this story is something special — speaking to the quality and passion behind Gunn’s work and the new universe he’s working to bring about.