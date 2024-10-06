Various bands took the stage and performed a wide range of musical genres during the festival, held at Recreation Park last Sunday.

The festival celebrated Binghamton's music community and the life of Harper Stantz.

In the heart of Binghamton’s West Side, nestled among towering trees, the Recreation Park Music Festival celebrated its 29th year this weekend, drawing a sizable crowd despite the steady drizzle that fell throughout the day.

For the past six years, the festival has been known as the Harper M. Stantz Music Festival, a tribute honoring the memory of Harper Stantz, a teenager whose sudden and tragic passing shocked the community in 2019. Her spirit lives on, forever tied to this beloved event as a beautiful homage to a girl who loved live music and loved her community even more.

The festival, held in Recreation Park’s picturesque amphitheater, has become a cherished tradition for residents. A wide range of local and regional bands take the stage each year, some performing for the first time. They represent genres as diverse as the audience itself. Bill Van Pelt, 62, a singer and mandolin player for Drifting From Shore, described his band’s music as a blend between bluegrass old-time music and folk Americana.

Pelt described the festival’s impact on the community and the range of music heard throughout the day.

“You can go from an old-time string band like Drifting from Shore and then you’ve got a rock-blues band like Revenants, you know we’re immediately on the heels of that,” Pelt said. “That diversity just rolls all day through the festival. That draws an enormous cross section of the community.”

The music brings people together from all walks of life, creating a space where the community not only enjoys the music but actively participates. The music was the initial reason for the festival’s inception, but it’s the sense of togetherness that has cemented the Recreation Park Music Festival as a cornerstone of Binghamton’s culture.

For nearly three decades, families have gathered on the grass, friends reunite under the cover of trees and neighbors connect and remember Stantz through the shared experience of enjoying live performances. Even the rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of those who came out to support the event this year.

Over the years, the festival has grown from a small, local event into a celebration that raises thousands of dollars for educational scholarships for Binghamton High School students. Much of that is due to the community’s involvement, but it wouldn’t be possible without Jim Reyen, 53, the festival’s founder and producer.

Originally he was inspired to create the festival because he wanted a space in Binghamton to showcase live music. Now, his motivations are far more personal, as it’s a way for him to give back to the community.

The festival’s dedication to Stantz is a testament to the deep ties that bind the event to the community. Stantz’s death shook Binghamton, but it also brought people together in solidarity. Over the years, many have found solace in the gathering, and Stantz’s love of music lives on through each performance.

It’s clear that the festival is more than the music. It’s a reflection of the resilience, spirit and closeness of Binghamton — a place where the community and the festival sustain one another, year after year.

Despite the challenges of weather, loss and time, the festival remains a symbol of what makes Binghamton special — its people. As the event looks ahead to its 30th anniversary next year, there’s no doubt that Stantz will continue to bring the city together, rain or shine.