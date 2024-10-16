The event, which honored the achievements of the Hispanic community, also featured a variety of food, music and performances.

The city of Binghamton brought members of the Hispanic community together to share their pride for Hispanic Heritage Month. The event was held to honor and celebrate the achievements of the Hispanic community with foods from different countries, lively music and dancing.

The event was held inside the Polish Community Center at 347 Prospect St., which was decorated with flags from different Hispanic countries. Large tables and colorful tablecloths invited community members of all ages to gather and share a meal. Attendees showed their pride in their Hispanic heritage by donating food and wearing traditional cultural outfits.

The event was spearheaded by Edward Marte, 27, of Binghamton.

“I originally came [up] with the idea when I was working at the American Civic Association, and I did that in 2022 when I was working there,” Marte said. “Of course, with the help of the local members from the community that make food and contribute to make sure this event happens.”

Marte, originally from the Dominican Republic, is an active representative of the Hispanic community in Endicott and Johnson City and teaches Spanish at West Middle School in Binghamton.

Community members entered at 6 p.m. and settled in. Honorary speakers took the stage to say a prayer of gratitude for their beloved Hispanic community and all they have been blessed with.

At 7 p.m., the festivities began. Everyone was encouraged to stand up and dance to lively music. Soon after, a large line for food quickly formed and wrapped around the inside of the venue.

A long row of tables appeared to be the center of attention as trays of food donated by local community members crowded the space. This included traditional rice and beans, empanadas, beef and potatoes and a taco station, along with a selection of desserts.

Volunteers from Binghamton University’s Dominican Student Association helped set up the event and handed out food to community members.

“Food and dancing is definitely one of the bigger [aspects of culture],” Marte said. “We also have special guests that came from the city that will be doing a performance to represent the Dominican cultures and the carnival.”

Local banks and organizations, like Empower Federal Credit Union, were invited by Marte to set up tables to represent their organization and inform attendees about them. Many of them sold raffle tickets.

The blend of cultural representation from a variety of Hispanic countries created an inviting and diverse event for community members. The atmosphere thoroughly symbolized the traditions that define Hispanic culture and history through inviting music and dance. As the event came to a close, attendees were reminded of Marte’s gratitude for the support and unity that the event had fostered.