From environmental organizations to dance groups, the Club Carnival gave students an opportunity to get involved on campus this spring.

Hosted in the University Union this Sunday, the Club Carnival, organized by the Student Association executive vice president’s office, was a way for students to learn about the community that Binghamton University has to offer.

While the fall semester typically has UFEST as a major club showcase, many students, like transfers and spring admits, often miss out on the chance to learn about the clubs. The Club Carnival fills that need, offering them a chance to find clubs they like and meet new people in a lively, welcoming environment. This fair has since grown, now featuring over 150 groups eager to recruit new members.

The event was planned primarily by the executive vice president, Batia Rabin, a junior double-majoring in philosophy, politics and law and women, gender and sexuality studies, and Riya Mohan, the office’s executive assistant and a junior double-majoring in political science and biology. There was significant support from Jen Keegin, the associate director for Campus Activities.

“There were several notable changes this year,” Mohan wrote. “For the first time, the EVP’s office took on a more significant role in planning Club Carnival, taking over the lead from Campus Activities. Additionally, we expanded the event into UU120 to accommodate even more clubs. The date was also shifted from Saturday to Sunday to ensure it wouldn’t conflict with any religious observances.”

Upon entering the Union, students were greeted by rows of tables, banners and the buzz of conversation echoing through the rooms. The event spanned across three main areas — the Mandela Room, Old Union Hall and the Tillman Lobby — each offering its own view of the campus community.

In the Mandela Room, multicultural organizations, performance art groups and community service clubs lined the walls, introducing new and returning Bearcats to Binghamton’s diverse campus community. Just a room away, Old Union Hall was home to SA organizations, magazines and newspaper clubs, and various interest-based clubs from Pokemon to board games. University Union 120 catered to environmental organizations, political clubs and pre-professional groups in fields ranging from law to health care. Outside the Mandela Room, tables were set up by groups and individuals selling food, jewelry and clothing.

For many student organizations, the Club Carnival is not just an event — it’s an essential opportunity to grow within the student community. Vincent Pinnavaia, a sophomore majoring in integrative neuroscience and president of the newly chartered Uncommon Grounds club, described its importance.

“I think that the club fair is a great way for new clubs and clubs in general to advertise,” Pinnavaia said. “There’s a lot of new people excited to join new clubs, whether it’s people who transferred in or just anyone who wants to start the new semester with a different new event they want to come to. I think the club fair is a great way to start that.”