The Caribbean Student Association centered their annual Carnival around celestial and cosmic imagery, all while encompassing the rich cultural heritage of the Caribbean.

The theme captured the vibrancy, spirit and history of the Caribbean with dances, songs and looks.

The Caribbean Student Association held its annual Carnival on Saturday in the Mandela Room. This year, Carnival was centered around the theme “Beyond the Stars” — reflecting the vibrancy, spirit and history of the Caribbean. The theme carried on throughout the night as the dancers and models wore costumes that included stars and celestial symbols.

Historically, Carnival originated as a festival of freedom in opposition to European enslavement, representing, at its core, the unity, strength and triumph of the Caribbean people. Oral traditions and celebrations, including songs, dances and rituals, are ultimately what allowed those of Caribbean descent to maintain ties to their roots in the face of colonizers.

Upon entering the Mandela Room, attendees were immediately immersed in the Carnival theme. There were several photo opportunities — one with intricate stars and planets backdrop, complete with blue streamers and an arch of string lights encompassing the scene, and another revolving around alien and spaceship imagery. Along the aisles of chairs hung flags representing the different Caribbean countries, showcasing the diversity of the Caribbean community. There was even an opportunity during intermission to get homemade jerk chicken made by a member of CSA’s E-Board.

Andi Henry, the organization’s activities coordinator and a junior majoring in psychology, described the connection between the origins of Carnival and this year’s theme.

”Carnival began as a celebration of freedom — marking the end of slavery and the triumph of the Caribbean people,” Henry wrote. “This freedom allowed the people of the Caribbean to dream big, to reach for the stars, and to pursue a future of limitless possibilities. But, if you know Caribbeans, you know that it’s never just about reaching the stars. It’s about going beyond them. Beyond the Stars honors not only the joy and togetherness that are central to Carnival but also embodies the resilience, creativity, and boundless ambition that define the Caribbean spirit.”

The night began with a performance by CSA’s very own host, Athena Bruce, who, throughout the evening, kept the audience engaged with her quick-witted jokes and high spirits. Following her performance, Bruce introduced the significance of this year’s Carnival — highlighting how the dances, costumes and songs blend Caribbean heritage with cosmic allure.

During the first part of the show, performers came out with glittering gold looks, as well as deep purples, blues, greens and oranges, showcasing the vibrancy of the different islands. Some models wore a flag tucked into the side of their costumes, continuing to bring awareness to the diversity in the Caribbean.

The dancing portion of the night was a mix of group and solo performances, with each dancer showcasing their choreography and acrobatic talents onstage to the delight of the audience. The models also returned to the stage to dance, as their glittering costumes stood out for their nod to the celestial theme.

There were several couple performances as well, as they danced to slow-paced songs in matching costumes with gold accents. These performances were accompanied by brief interludes during each performance, as a sound system played with a narrator who explained the importance of Caribbean culture in bringing people together and brief mentions of space and time, alluding to the importance of the night’s theme and its connection to the Caribbean.

Henry described how, over eight weeks, the Carnival dancers and models continued to progress in their routines and build their confidence — ultimately leading to an unforgettable night.

“The energy they bring to the stage is a direct reflection of the hard work, dedication, and unity that Carnival represents,” she wrote. “For many of us, Carnival is more than just an event; it’s a way to reconnect with our roots and bring a piece of home to Binghamton campus; celebrating who we are — together. Seeing the performers embody this spirit and come together as one, it’s clear that Carnival is not just a show; it’s a powerful reminder of the ties that bind us all, no matter which island we come from.”

Following an array of diverse looks and mesmerizing choreography came a musical performance that involved producing traditional Caribbean music using three steel pans, also known as steel drums, which originated from Trinidad and Tobago. During their set, the two pannists added another cultural layer to the night.

Several multicultural organizations were thanked for their support and contributions as they worked to make the event possible. Many of these organizations were in attendance and vocalized their support for CSA throughout the night.

Audience members were able to participate in Carnival as well, as Bruce encouraged attendees to take to the stage and dance, with many of them bringing flags from their countries as a way of showing pride in their heritage.

Members of the E-Board took to the stage to show off their dancing skills, as each had their time to shine onstage. Each performance was met with raucous applause as friends in the crowd and fellow CSA members cheered and yelled words of encouragement and praise. CSA’s interns were thanked for their contributions in helping organize the event, as they danced as a group several times throughout the night in matching costumes.

Samar Cuff, the president of CSA and a junior majoring in integrative neuroscience, thanked each member of the E-Board individually with a heartfelt speech emphasizing each person’s contributions and the unending support and kindness they have provided each other throughout the semester as they worked together to ensure Carnival was a success.

Henry was given a special shoutout at the end of Cuff’s speech and received a bouquet from her fellow E-Board members for her hard work and dedication to the position of activities coordinator — serving as the leader for putting Carnival together.

“The most rewarding part of planning this event was the opportunity to grow closer to my E-Board members,” Cuff wrote. “Spending countless hours together, collaborating to ensure every detail was perfect, not only strengthened our teamwork but also created a deep sense of companionship. The tireless nights we shared, filled with brainstorming, problem-solving, and laughter, forged unexpected bonds that I will continue to cherish long after the event is over.”

Near the event’s end, many dancers traded their jewel-encrusted costumes for glow-in-the-dark body paint. The designs ranged from simple stars and swirls to patterns running up and down the dancers’ arms and legs in different colors.

After the last set of dancers exited the stage, the night ended with a concert by the artist Father Phillis, who continued to celebrate the heart and soul of Caribbean culture through his unique sonic blend of Afrobeats, soca, dancehall and reggae.

“This year’s theme, ‘Beyond the Stars,’ was inspired by the boundless beauty and rich culture of the Caribbean,” Cuff wrote. “Just as the night sky stretches infinitely above, the Caribbean embodies a sense of endless possibility, creativity, and exploration. Its beautiful scenery, deep-rooted traditions, and the resilient spirit of its people offer a vision that transcends limits and invites us to dream bigger. The theme celebrates not only the natural wonders of the Caribbean but also the potential for innovation and growth that lies within its communities. By looking ‘Beyond the Stars,’ we are encouraged to embrace the limitless horizons of imagination and achievement that the Caribbean represents.”