The Binghamton University Japanese Association highlighted traditional Japanese physical activities in its inaugural Undokai event.

The Binghamton University Japanese Association hosted its first-ever Undokai event last Sunday. Students met on the Peace Quad to participate in traditional Japanese-style fall games and learn more about sport traditions in Japanese schools.

The event began with a game that the BUJA E-Board dubbed “Big Ball Relay,” a mix of volleyball and baseball where teammates passed an inflatable ball to each other while running to the finish line. Afterward, players took to the field for an intense game of tug-of-war, where the E-Board and attendees worked together to compete.

Winners of each game received prizes ranging from Pokémon cards, a digital camera and a full matcha set.

“As BUJA, we decided to take part in Undokai because it’s an interactive way to share real Japanese culture,” Michi Shito, cultural chair for BUJA and a sophomore majoring in business administration, wrote. “Instead of food or DIY events, this event lets people actually participate in Japanese tradition and experience the same joy that Japanese students feel during the school year.”

BUJA works as a very active organization on campus, bridging a multitude of cultures for all students. Rintaro Onishi, president of BUJA and a junior majoring in biochemistry, said that the Undokai event was just one of several the organization hosts to spread Japanese culture.

The games continued with a relay race that depended on active communication. Students were grouped with new people and connected with each other through the fast-paced game. Winners were awarded a set of stationery from MUJI.

No matter the winner, all attendees celebrated one another with great sportsmanship.

“It is important to have interactive events such as Undokai, as it provides a fun opportunity to educate students about various cultures,” wrote Leo Sharp, cultural chair of BUJA and a junior majoring in business administration. “Especially with Undokai, students can participate, interact, and celebrate together, fostering a sense of community.”

Next was a ball-throwing game called “Tamaire” that required large groups to toss balls into a basket as one teammate walked around the field. Though it seemed like an individual task, the teams had to quickly adapt and learn when someone was throwing a ball and tried to help each other aim properly.

Due to BUJA’s commitment to campus engagement, the organization prides itself on staying busy throughout the semester.

“This semester, students can look forward to DIY Daruma crafting, as well as collaborations with other organizations, like dumpling making and calligraphy workshops,” Shito wrote. “The highlight of the semester will be Winter Matsuri on November 16th, which is BUJA’s biggest annual event, so we’re excited for everyone to join!”

The event concluded with a game of “Shogaibutsu-kyōsō,” an elaborate obstacle course race where contestants completed multiple high-intensity games, ending with retrieving candy clipped to a piece of string using only their mouths. Attendees bonded with and applauded one another, creating a welcoming field day for everyone to enjoy.

“I hope that the participants will leave with fun memories, competing against each other while learning about the traditional Japanese games,” Sharp wrote. “My wish is that everybody walks away feeling that they were part of something meaningful and joyful, fostering the sense of community I mentioned earlier.”