Mongeau and Schofield, who started a podcast in 2021, took it on the road this year with their "Cancelled Cross Country" tour.

The Broome County Forum Theatre hosted internet personalities Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield on Tuesday for their nationwide podcast tour, “Cancelled Cross Country.”

The duo’s podcast, titled “Cancelled,” began in 2021 and is renowned for its controversial, chaotic and often unfiltered storytimes that let their audience in on their lives as influencers and content creators living in Los Angeles. Stories and conversations range from personal trauma to dating to gossiping about other celebrities. Their channel boasts 2.41 million subscribers on YouTube.

The tour was planned in January of this year, but the Binghamton stop was announced in July for the second leg, “Cancelled Cross Country Continued.” The premise is for live audiences to hear exclusive, never-before-heard stories and interact with Mongeau and Schofield.

Mongeau began her career in 2015 on YouTube, telling stories about her childhood and daily life. Many viewers found it easy to connect with her because of her honesty and authenticity, and her fan base grew to over 16 million across several social media platforms. Throughout her career, she has been criticized for her behavior and content but has seemingly evolved from her early days of provocative storytelling to a more nuanced approach, balancing her brand with a greater focus on growth and self-improvement. Despite facing criticism from other celebrities, Mongeau remains present on social media.

Schofield rose to fame through TikTok in 2020 and similarly to Mongeau, grew her fanbase through relatable storytelling and lifestyle videos. She often spoke out about drama throughout Los Angeles and shared stories from her childhood.

This August, Schofield came under heavy fire after a series of racist and offensive posts from 2012 to 2016 were resurfaced by Pop Crave, a media and news company. In one from 2013, Schofield defended George Zimmerman, the man who shot and killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. In others, she used slurs referring to gay men.

Schofield took to TikTok to film a four-minute apology a few days later. She said she had addicts for parents and was raised by her conservative grandfather.

During this time, Mongeau briefly hosted the podcast without Schofield. Mongeau did not publicly address the controversy until a week later, when she took to the podcast to condemn Schofield, calling the posts “horrific.” One month later, Schofield returned to the podcast. Despite the controversy, the pair are taking their podcast tour’s second leg to major different cities across the United States, including Philadelphia, Denver, New York City and Los Angeles.

The show’s format is divided into categories chosen randomly when the pair spins “the wheel of lore” that determines the topic of discussion. A few topics included fights, sex, revenge, childhood trauma and music festivals.

From night-out horror stories to trying to fight Ross Lynch, the audience at the Forum Theater was engrossed in Mongeau and Schofield’s celebrity tell-all. Before the show started, they displayed a QR code for the crowd to scan and ask for advice from the pair. They were later read aloud, and some audience members described their messy situations and shared revenge stories.

The show ended with a montage of fun and meaningful moments throughout the podcast and a message to the fans on how they have become their found family. For the duo, the tour has been an opportunity to become closer to their fans in a new way.

Gianna Iadevaia, a sophomore majoring in nursing, described her love for the podcast.

“I listen to their podcast all the time,” Iadevaia said. “My best friend lives an hour away from me. So it’s so nice to just put it on when I’m driving to her house and it makes the time pass.”