After its initial founding in 2022, BMG has returned to campus, kicking off the semester with a series of speaker panels, events and workshops.

The Binghamton Music Group is an organization for students interested in the music and entertainment industry, a field many of the organization’s E-Board members feel is often overlooked as a subject of interest for business students.

Sarah Shain ‘25, BMG’s president and a first-year graduate student studying business analytics, explained that the organization’s mission is to support and empower Binghamton University students to pursue careers in the music and entertainment industry by hosting professional development meetings and events.

“Binghamton Music Group is a space where students’ professional dreams for a music and entertainment career can come true,” Shain wrote, who previously interned at Universal Music Group last summer. “As a first-generation college student, I’ve had to work hard for every opportunity, and I noticed that while Binghamton makes it easy to be recruited into top accounting firms, there wasn’t a similar path for students interested in the music business.”

More than just a space for like-minded students to connect, BMG serves as an educational group, enabling members to learn and understand the business, operational and cultural aspects of the field.

In August 2022, Aaron Kong ’23 MBA ’24 initially aimed to fill this gap by founding BMG during his time as a student, but the organization struggled to take off and remained inactive. While many students would have felt discouraged by the lack of an entertainment industry-dedicated organization and BMG’s past shortcomings, Shain was up for the challenge. Having attended BMG’s first general interest meeting four years ago, Shain has proudly accepted the responsibility of reviving the organization.

Shain successfully reestablished BMG’s presence on campus and currently serves as their president. Now, with the help of her fellow E-Board members, she leads a fast-growing, dedicated group of students who make up BMG.

For Shain, BMG’s return carries personal significance. Having mentored other first-generation students as a graduate student in the School of Management’s Transformational Leaders program, she understands the importance of being able to access campus resources before officially entering professional spaces after graduation.

“Reflecting on my own professional interests, I realized there were limited resources available for students interested in the music industry,” Shain wrote. “Reviving the organization has created a space for students to work on developing the skills and networks they need to pursue and obtain professional opportunities in the music industry. I am excited to see it continue growing, even as I transition out of Binghamton to start my own professional career.”

While the organization is new, it has already proven that there is a need for an entertainment industry-specific organization. On March 17, the group held its first general interest meeting, featuring speaker Mara Keen, a GRAMMY U New York chapter ambassador and composer, who offered insight on ways to get involved in the industry.

Throughout the rest of the semester, BMG is “on tour” around campus with upcoming events, collaborations and meetings. The organization collaborated with the Food Co-op for April’s specialty drink, a “smooth sunbutter and jam latte,” and held a painting and music history workshop on April 15 with WHRW.

On Thursday, April 23, BMG is planning a Music Industry Alumni Panel & Networking event in collaboration with other organizations like the Information Systems Club, the Food Co-op and Students for Ethical Living and Food. The event will feature a panel of five Binghamton alumni who now represent some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, with the opportunity to network after the panel. The corporations represented will include Warner Records, Live Nation Entertainment and United Talent Agency. Of these panelists, Kong will be in attendance as the original BMG founder and current A&R assistant at Warner Records.

Looking ahead, Shain and her fellow board members plan to continue expanding the organization, form a new E-Board for the following year and become provisionally chartered under the School of Management. She hopes BMG continues to thrive even after her graduation.

“Reviving the organization has created a space for students to work on developing the skills and networks they need to pursue and obtain professional opportunities in the music industry,” Shain wrote. “I am excited to see it continue growing, even as I transition out of Binghamton to start my own professional career.”