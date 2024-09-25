Oktoberfest united Binghamton's German community with food, music and cultural attire.

Tucked away in the woods at the far end of Binghamton, the Binghamton German Club offers a slice of Munich right here in the Southern Tier, serving as the host of the area’s annual Oktoberfest celebration this past Saturday.



At first glance, the club’s location at 218 Loughlin Road appears modest. However, after stepping beneath the welcoming “Wilkommen” sign and following the wooded path, the event’s charm began to unfold. Even before reaching the heart of the celebration, lively music filled the air, signaling the festive atmosphere ahead.



Upon arrival, visitors were greeted by the cheerful sounds of a German folk band dressed in authentic lederhosen. Long rows of picnic tables with blue and white tablecloths stretched out under an awning, resembling a Biergarten filled with guests clad in traditional German dress, enjoying classic Bavarian food like beer, bratwurst and pretzels. Hearty laughter filled the air as guests clinked their beer mugs together, danced in pairs in front of the band and sang celebratory songs.



With a history spanning over 100 years, the Binghamton German Club was founded by German immigrants seeking to preserve their heritage through music, camaraderie and the warm spirit of conviviality that continues to define the club’s vibrant celebrations today.



Longtime Binghamton German Club choir member Patty Davern, 75, of Binghamton, has been a member since 1978. According to Davern, the club’s roots run deep.



“I knew the people that built this place, they came over from Germany,” Davern said. “There were a couple men that lived on the East Side of Binghamton. They wanted to have a place to sing. So they were neighbors. They put their two chicken coops together and they formed a little organization that would come and sing German songs.”



The founders’ passion for music laid the foundation for what has become a cornerstone of German culture in Binghamton. Over the years, the club has hosted many traditional German holidays and celebrations, including Oktoberfest.



Binghamton’s Oktoberfest mirrored many traditional festivities found in Munich, commencing with the tapping of the first keg. Other festivities included a lively beer barrel roll, where participants competed to roll a barrel up a hill quickly.



Later in the evening, the event concluded with the Bier Stein hoisting competition in which participants tested their strength by seeing who could lift a one-liter stein the longest.

Angelina Schoonmaker, 39, of Binghamton, the club’s president, shared the significance of Oktoberfest.



“Germany is really so diverse,” Schoonmaker said. “You could be talking to two people from Germany, and there might be, we’ll say, a specific style of dish, right? That [dish may be] very common in one part of Germany and then another part of Germany that person has never heard of it or seen it. I think we do try our best to encompass as many of the different traditions in Germany, just because they are so diverse.”



Anyone interested in experiencing the charm of the Binghamton German Club doesn’t have to wait until next year’s Oktoberfest. The club hosts Friday dinners open to members and the public until the first weekend in December. For non-members, it costs $12, plus $3 for dessert.



The club is also preparing for its upcoming Harvest Fest and welcomes anyone interested. For a $25 annual fee, members get discounted drinks, meals and the chance to volunteer at club events.



The club welcomes anyone who wants to be part of the community. Whether you’re of German heritage or just appreciate German culture, the Binghamton German Club offers a welcoming environment for all to enjoy.