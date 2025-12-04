From scented candles to handmade menorahs, here are a few last minute gift ideas you can give to loved ones for the Hannukah season.

Hanukkah, which will take place from Dec. 14 to 22 this year, brings together family, friends and traditional festivities. The eight-day holiday commemorates the Maccabees’ victory over the Greek army and the miracle oil, which was supposed to last for one day but kept the candle lit for eight.

While it can be overwhelming to decide what to get a loved one for each of the eight nights, here are some last-minute gift ideas to make this holiday season more memorable.

Scented candles

What’s more perfect for the festival of lights? Scented candles can make any room feel homier and create a sense of comfort during the cold holiday season. This form of aromatherapy provides eloquent home decor and is an instant mood lifter.

Available in a wide variety, they can be a versatile gift personalized for anyone. Some scents mimic a fragrant lavender field or a warm and woody fireplace, with others encapsulating the scents of Harry Styles and other popular celebrities. No matter where they’re placed, candles can create an ambiance full of light and warmth.

The Comfy

This oversized, wearable blanket is the perfect gift for your loved ones, providing a soft and cozy sensation that will make them undeniably relaxed. The one-size-fits-all design is ideal for anyone and is practical to use at home, whether you’re lounging on the couch or in bed. Gifting a Comfy shows your loved ones how much you care about them staying warm in the winter weather, emphasizing the importance of rest and relaxation this holiday season.

Owala

Owala water bottles are a durable and practical product that can be used day-to-day, with a sleek, modern and leakproof design where you can either sip from its straw or drink from the spout. These water bottles come in a variety of basic and vibrant color combinations, with a multitude of options tailored to whoever you have in mind.

Fuzzy socks

Although it may seem cliché, fuzzy socks are universally loved gifts that provide warmth and comfort. There are so many different designs, patterns and colors to choose from. If you’re really feeling festive, you can purchase fuzzy Hanukkah socks decorated with dreidels and menorahs.

Framed pictures

There is nothing friends and family love more than commemorating memories with a picture. Printing out a photo and placing it in a nice frame is the most sentimental gift you can give. This fairly inexpensive gift shows how much you care for your loved ones and will, without a doubt, be hung up on a wall for the world to see. Therefore, a framed picture can truly be a beautiful gift for this holiday season.

Phone case

A phone case is a perfect gift for any loved one because it can be designed with just about anything. You can customize the case however you like and make it special just for them. Getting your loved one a personalized phone case is a great way to show how much you care.

Hanukkah pajamas

It might seem a little corny, but there is nothing cozier than pajamas and nothing more festive than Hanukkah pajamas. These are fun to get for your entire family so you can all match during the festive season. Hanukkah pajamas will bring the family together and make for some entertaining pictures. These cute pajamas let you celebrate the eight-day festival of lights in comfort.

Handmade menorah

If you are looking for a gift you can make yourself, a menorah is perfect. You can make a handmade menorah from simple household items like nuts and bolts, popsicle sticks, clay, wood or cardboard. The opportunities are endless and it shows how much thought you put into the gift. Handmade gifts will fill any loved one’s heart.