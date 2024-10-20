Located at 840 Upper Front St., the market featured a variety of food, clothing and jewelry vendors.

As autumn reaches its peak, the Broome County Regional Farmers Market embraced the spirit of the season with their Autumn Artisan Market. This past Sunday, local community members showcased their talents and passions through handmade items and seasonal goods.

The market was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and featured a variety of homemade pieces, including jewelry, clothing and decor. Each vendor had their own tables set up and some even had tents outside. The scene was bursting with autumnal flavors and colors, unique designs and heaps of creative flair.

It was clear that many of these creators have a passion for their craft and inspiring motivations that they carry with them. There was a palpable sense of love and camaraderie that felt welcoming and inviting. Many of the interactions between the vendors and the members of the community were ones full of recognition and care.

Shoppers at the market found not only one-of-a-kind gifts and creations at each vendor but there was also a connection in the stories behind their creations. There was an unbridled enthusiasm that radiated from many of the smiles on the vendors’ faces and the joy they displayed by being there.

One of the vendors, Second Chance Glass, involves the process of reclaimed glass making. The shop, headed by Jennifer Barnaby, of Binghamton, creates remarkable glasswork made of fully reused glass. Barnaby does all of the framing and cutting of the wire work individually and most of the completion of the work is done between 10 to 15 hours in a kiln.

Another vendor, Kim Hope, of Binghamton and owner of Hope’s Creations, shared her deeply rooted motivations for starting her hand-poured candle company. She prioritizes the use of reusable and organic materials in her candles that have been tested to ensure they are free of toxins and harmful chemicals to protect herself and her customers. She hopes to inspire her customers to make mindful choices that better support their health and well-being.

Other vendors included handmade crochet creations and food items such as baked goods, coffee and a lemonade stand for attendees to enjoy.

Overall, the Autumn Artisan Market was a showcase of wonderful handmade items that exhibited the spirit of the fall season. The products were intricate and unique and each piece carried with it a different story. It was a fascinating experience that celebrated the beauty of autumn and the creativity and individuality of local vendors in the community.