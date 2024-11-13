The junior company to American Ballet Theatre, the dancers of ABT Studio Company brought a mixture of classical and contemporary ballet to the stage.

Binghamton residents and students attended the American Ballet Theatre Studio Company’s production this Saturday at the Anderson Center on Binghamton University’s campus. Featuring classic ballets and original works by American Ballet Theatre choreographers, the evening showcased a stunning display of talent, precision and artistry. The choreography spanned from vibrant, energetic dances to contemporary pieces filled with emotional storytelling.

With performances like “Swan Lake,” “Birthday Variations (Pas de Deux)” and “Tarantella,” fans of classical ballet enjoyed these beloved pieces performed by the company’s talented young dancers.

All three classical performances were similar in their elegance, passion and display of precision, yet differed in pace. “Swan Lake” expressed its storytelling in a slow, passionate and graceful manner, whereas “Tarantella” and “Birthday Variations (Pas de Deux)” stood out in a more upbeat, jovial dance between partners.

The night began with a classic rendition of “Tarantella,” showing a vibrant duet performance by Kayla Mak and Elijah Geolina. Mak, a 21-year-old dancer, was happy to share her experience after the production.

“It was so much fun,” Mak said. “This is my first time really touring with the company, so it was just such an incredible experience to be with my team, and it’s so inspiring to watch them perform everyday and be in different environments and spaces and get to perform for different people.”

Mak said she has been dancing since she was 4, adding that ABT Studio Company was where she received the opportunity to train in ballet. The junior company for American Ballet Theatre seeks to cultivate and flourish talented young dancers and choreographers from around the world. These dancers, aged 17 to 22, go on to join American Ballet Theatre and other renowned professional ballet companies worldwide, helping to foster the talent and skill of the next generation of artists.

When asked about her experience and how she’s grown since joining the company, Mak was quick to mention the ABT Studio Company’s artistic director, Sascha Radetsky, and her fellow dancers’ influence on her development as a ballerina in terms of diverse dance styles.

ABT Studio Company had commissioned a few original choreographed pieces throughout the program. These performances had more contemporary choreography with passionate and energetic themes. The company works toward highlighting rising choreographers in addition to dancers, as each season, it commissions a new group of choreographers to create new pieces for their dancers to bring into the ballet world.

The couple performances choreographed by ABT talent were titled “Night Falls,” “Crimson Flame,” “U Don’t Know Me” and “Within the Sunset.” These performances varied greatly in motif yet commonly shared themes of energy and animation through modern choreography.

The final number, “Within The Sunset,” stood out to many audience members for its spirited atmosphere and lively ensemble, featuring the most dancers out of any of the performances.

These company-choreographed performances broke free from the classic movement of ballet and had many modern dance themes. This spotlight gave both new and established choreographers a chance to share their talents with the world and create a platform for emerging artists.

With an enthusiastic standing ovation leading the night to a close, it was clear that the diverse performances and the impressive skill and talent on display created a thoroughly enjoyable experience for the audience.