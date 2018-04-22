The international chain, backed by LeBron James, will open on Thursday

Kevin Paredes/Photo Editor California-based chain Blaze Pizza will open a location at 3714 Vestal Parkway, next to IHOP, on Thursday, April 26. The fast-food restaurant serves affordable, custom-made personal pizzas. Close

New York City folks, prepare to judge: There’s a new pizza chain coming to the Binghamton area.

Blaze Pizza will open its doors at 3714 Vestal Parkway on Thursday. Located between IHOP and Panera Bread, Blaze will offer customized personal pizzas for low prices, around $8. This will be the company’s 10th location in New York state.

The chain, which opened its first locations in Irvine and Pasadena, California, in 2012, operates like Chipotle or CoreLife Eatery, with made-to-order food and an open kitchen. With gas-fired ovens that reach 700 degrees Fahrenheit, Blaze is able to cook each pizza in three minutes. The brand is backed by various celebrity investors including Maria Shriver, LeBron James and Red Sox chairman Tom Werner.

To celebrate its opening in the Binghamton area, Blaze will offer free pizza from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 27, to anyone following their Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts.

The interior of the restaurant will seat 78 people, create 50 jobs and make an effort to use recycled materials and LED lighting, according to a press release. The company has 260 locations across the United States, as well as locations in Kuwait and Canada.

Blaze will also offer a fundraising program that gives 20 percent of an event’s proceeds to local organizations. Similar fundraising programs at local spots like Cold Stone Creamery and Chipotle are popular among Binghamton University student-run organizations and philanthropy groups.

Blaze is one of many restaurants bringing their business to the greater Binghamton area this year. 205 Dry, the speakeasy-themed restaurant and bar, opened its doors in Downtown Binghamton in February, and Craft, popular for its sliders and milkshakes, opened up Downtown in March.

In addition to healthier options like gluten-free dough and salads, the Blaze menu also features the typical array of pizza toppings, from pepperoni to artichoke.

“Our mission at Blaze is really simple – we’re taking pizza back to its roots,” said Jim Mizes, president and CEO of Blaze, in a press release. “We’re giving guests a great way to enjoy artisanal pizza without the wait.”