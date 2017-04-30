Pictured: The interior of Tesorina Boutique on Chenango Street. The store features trendy clothing at its location in Downtown Binghamton.

Tesorina Boutique on Chenango Steet, which opened this month, offers styles for all sizes

Stepping into Tesorina Boutique on Chenango Street is like walking into a bohemian paradise. The store, the name of which is drawn from the Italian word for “little treasure,” offers a variety of clothing for women of all ages and sizes, ranging from elegant dresses and flirty tops to distressed denim and fringed suede sandals.

“I’m from an Italian family and I wanted to keep an Italian theme for the boutique, and I thought that ‘little treasure’ was perfect for the name,” said owner Desirée DePersiis. “Quantities are limited, so what you’re getting is a little treasure.”

The merchandise sold by the boutique, which opened on April 6, is inspired by Western and bohemian vibes, or as DePersiis calls it, “urban boho.” DePersiis said she and her family made the racks and tables together using repurposed barn wood and iron pipes, adding to the rustic aesthetic of the boutique. Aside from clothing and accessories, Tesorina Boutique also offers vegan soaps, soy candles, beauty products and home goods. DePersiis said she aims to make the merchandise of her boutique stand out from that of other stores, and updates it weekly.

The clothing and accessories come from wholesalers in New York City and Chicago and small designers on Etsy and Instagram. According to DePersiis, supporting small and local businesses is important to allow the independent art community to thrive and also to ensure that the boutique has unique offerings.

“When I started Tesorina Boutique, I didn’t want the clothes to just be general racks you see at a department store,” DePersiis said.

DePersiis, who lives in Endicott, New York, graduated from SUNY Oneonta in 2012 with a degree in fashion merchandising. She said she opened her business to help revitalize the greater Binghamton community.

Before beginning her business venture, DePersiis conducted market research and learned that women in the Binghamton area are seeking trendier plus-size clothing options, so she is looking to expand her store’s single plus-size rack to a section dedicated to plus-size clothing.

“I just wanted to make sure everybody can come here,” DePersiis said. “I don’t want somebody to feel limited to shop here if they don’t look like everyone else.”

The grand opening of Tesorina Boutique will take place on May 6 from noon to 5 p.m. and will feature live entertainment, a raffle and food. The first 50 customers to arrive will be given a 20 percent-off coupon, and all proceeds will go towards the American Cancer Society and the YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County, an organization dedicated to eliminating racism, strengthening the community and empowering women.

“People usually think only men open businesses, not women,” DePersiis said. “So why not try and support women’s rights while supporting a local charity?”

In the future, DePersiis also aspires to create her own brand that caters to both men and women of all shapes and sizes, and she hopes to inspire other entrepreneurs to start their own businesses, especially in the Binghamton area community.

“I was hoping people would follow in my footsteps in opening more retail stores,” DePersiis said. “We could make Downtown Binghamton and even Chenango Street a destination for shopping.”