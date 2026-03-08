The Puerto Rican Student Association’s mission is to create an inclusive community that celebrates Puerto Rican culture and a “home away from home.”

Started in the fall by current president Zasmine Diaz, PRSA strives to create a space designated for students of Puerto Rican descent.

Founded this past fall, the Puerto Rican Student Association is building a community for students of Puerto Rican descent to celebrate their heritage at Binghamton University. Aiming to share Puerto Rican culture and traditions across campus, all students are welcome to come and learn more.

While there are several Latine organizations on campus, none are specifically centered on Puerto Rican identity and experiences. When Zasmine Diaz, president of PRSA and a junior majoring in psychology, first arrived on campus, she was unable to find a Puerto Rican-focused group and felt inspired to fill the gap in representation. Founding the organization was a big step outside her comfort zone, but her family and friends supported her throughout the process.

“Being involved in that initial, vital process allowed me to help shape its identity from the ground up,” Diaz wrote. “I had a vision of creating a community where students could truly connect with their culture and find a ‘home away from home’ on campus.”

The organization has worked to strengthen bonds within the University community through collaborations with groups like the Dominican Student Association, the Ecuadorian Student Association and the Mexican American Student Association. PRSA also hosts general body meetings that focus on cultural learning with flag painting, bingo and music-based events.

Mercedes Collazo, a co-events coordinator for PRSA and a sophomore majoring in biology, discussed the significance of beginning the organization this year.

“I believe that now more than ever our mission is prevalent right now,” Collazo wrote in an email. “With the ongoing social challenges and conversations surrounding identity and inclusion, it is important to build community. We love being able to honor our Puerto Rican heritage and everything the island has to offer.”

Through weekly posts on Instagram, ranging from topics like Puerto Rican history and Bad Bunny’s recent Super Bowl halftime show to raising awareness about ICE and a memorial post for Willie Colón, a Puerto Rican salsa artist, PRSA sheds light on unique aspects of the culture for a broader online audience.

PRSA seeks to address misunderstandings about Puerto Rico, including the tendency to reduce it to a mere tourist destination.

“Puerto Rico is more than just a vacation spot,” Gianna Rosado-Gomez, vice president of PRSA and a sophomore majoring in economics, wrote in an email. “It has a complex political status, a history shaped by colonialism, migration, and resilience. PRSA creates space to talk about those realities while also celebrating our culture.”

Although still in its early stages, PRSA’s presence on campus already feels established. The organization looks forward to more activities with other multicultural groups, growing its membership and developing larger-scale events in future semesters.

Despite being a fairly new, unchartered organization, PRSA’s emphasis on community building is a testament to the passion each member has. This semester, it plans on collaborating with the Dominican Student Association, Candela: Latin Dance Club and the Black Student Union, among others, to continue outreach.

“PRSA means community, celebration, and purpose,” Natalie Jacob, co-community outreach chair for PRSA and a junior majoring in biology, wrote in an email. “Being able to take part in a club that has such a close meaning to me has not only allowed me to connect with more people, but has taught me many more things about the history of Puerto Rico itself. Being part of this organization has strengthened my leadership skills and has given me a place where I feel like I belong and now I have the opportunity to help create that feeling for others.”