Events range from arts and crafts to self-defense classes, offering women a space to connect and destress.

Powerful United Ladies Striving to Elevate strives to empower women to pursue knowledge through a network of support on cultural, educational, social and personal levels. To further its mission and impact, the organization hosts monthly Sister’s Circle events.

The organization has a significant impact on the community, holding events like its annual breast cancer walk and festival, raising awareness and money for the cause. It also organizes a Women Educating, Elevating and Empowering Leadership Conference to provide women with resources to succeed. Members also participate in a D.I.V.A.S. mentorship program, which aims to provide an understanding of the University to girls at Binghamton High School.

Despite the prevalence of all of PULSE’s contributions to the community, Sister’s Circle remains one of its most customary events, occurring monthly. Valentina Sandoval, the educational coordinator for PULSE and a junior majoring in social work, shared her reflections on the success of the Sister’s Circle events and how they have shaped the organization.

“Sister Circle has fostered a supportive and safe environment for all women on campus,” Sandoval wrote. “Our monthly events, like ‘Lego Flowers,’ ‘UDC Self-Defense Class,’ and our most recent one, ‘Ink & Intention,’ have contributed to shaping this organization by broadening our audience. With the [Multicultural Resource Center’s] support, Sister Circle has been able to reach a larger audience and offer women the opportunity to slow down in their busy and compact college lives by releasing stress and connecting with other women who may share the same emotions or stressors.”

Sister’s Circle events create a stress-free space for attendees to share their emotions and reflect. In a less structured environment, students are free to relax and participate in fun activities, all while furthering PULSE’s mission of women’s empowerment.

Sandoval highlighted “Sister’s Circle: Lego Flowers,” which took place in October. Students built LEGO flowers and bouquets, which allowed them to express their creativity and gave a “reminder that, just like flowers, we bloom in our own unique way,” according to Sandoval.

Briana Santana, treasurer for PULSE and a junior majoring in accounting, described the process the educational coordinators use to collaborate with the Multicultural Resource Center to develop monthly ideas that support the organization’s goals.

“We take inspiration from our own interests and events that we would personally like to see on campus with a focus on women empowerment,” Santana wrote. “The events are mainly craft/activity based, but we are sure to include information on the importance of said activities and we always end with an open discussion, affirmations, and a quote by a woman of color.”

The enjoyable activities help pave the way for connections and conversation between attendees. With newcomers welcome at any time, students can form friendships, find a community and participate in thought-provoking discourse.

“I would say that Sister’s Circle is important because it creates a welcoming space where you can meet new people who are often going through experiences similar to your own,” Mwende Wagner, a senior advisor for PULSE and a senior majoring in sociology, wrote. “The events also provide a chance to relax, laugh, and simply enjoy yourself in a supportive environment. With snacks, engaging activities, and meaningful reflection, there is truly something that everyone can find value in and look forward to.”

The Sister’s Circle events cover a plethora of important topics and never fail to provide an inclusive environment for women. Whether looking for food, good conversation or new faces, PULSE’s Sister’s Circle encourages all attendees to embrace the education, elevation and empowerment of every woman who attends, creating a relaxed and touching community.