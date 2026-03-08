The Dominican Student Association’s annual banquets are centered around immersing attendees in the vibrant nature of Dominican culture.

Themed "Era Del Flow," this year's banquet will focus on contemporary cultural influences in Dominican culture.

The Dominican Student Association will host its annual banquet, “Teteo in Paradise: Era Del Flow” on April 18 at the Polish Community Center. The event will bring together students from across campus for an evening centered around Dominican culture, music and community celebration.

Each year, the DSA’s banquet is one of the organization’s largest cultural events, highlighting the traditions that shape Dominican identity while inviting the broader campus community to participate. This year’s theme shifts focus from historical reflections to a generational celebration of music and movement.

Last year’s banquet, “Teteo in Paradise: En Los Tiempos Clásicos,” honored Dominican history while paying tribute to Las Tres Hermanas Mirabales, the three national heroines of the Dominican Republic who rebelled against the Trujillo regime. This year’s theme offers a contrast, emphasizing the center of contemporary cultural influence.

Kyara Perez, vice president of DSA and a junior majoring in human development, expressed how intentional the E-Board was when selecting a theme that resonated with the current generation of students.

“We wanted this year’s theme to be distinct from last year’s,” Perez wrote in an email. “In our 2025 Banquet, Teteo in Paradise: En Los Tiempos Clasicos (‘In the Classic Times’) we honored the richness of our history. More specifically paying tribute to Las Tres Hermanas Mirabales (‘The Three Mirabal Sisters’), three national heroines of the Dominican Republic who bravely resisted the Trujillo regime.”

“This year, we are shifting our focus to a different kind of legacy,” she continued. “We wanted to celebrate the era of Dominican culture that shaped our generation. The music, movement, and the moments that many of us grew up with. It’s a tribute to the vibrant culture, highlighting dembow, that continues to influence Dominican identity and music today.”

Dembow, a genre that has played a defining role in shaping modern Dominican music, is often described as underground or unconventional. It draws inspiration from Jamaican reggae and dancehall, African polyrhythms and Puerto Rican rap, reflecting the layered cultural history behind the genre.

“The main goal of this year’s banquet is to vocalize the importance of culture,” Perez wrote. “We believe in cultures all around the world and every small or large detail. A huge part of Dominican culture is music and often our sounds inspire others to create or share the music.”

Attendees can expect authentic Dominican cuisine and a night filled with performances inspired by traditional and contemporary sounds. Since its first banquet, DSA has strived to create an immersive cultural experience, reflective of the vibrancy of Dominican heritage.

This year’s event will also include special guest DJ Lilo, a New York City-based DJ of Dominican descent. Known for his high-energy sets, DJ Lilo will curate a soundtrack aligned with this year’s banquet theme, highlighting Dominican and Caribbean culture.

Beyond celebration, Perez emphasized how the banquet directly aligns with DSA’s broader mission on campus.

“Its main purpose is not only to highlight traditions that make up who we are, but to educate, empower, and engage all students across campus,” Perez wrote. “We thrive on the joy of sharing with others and expanding our community. By welcoming all students to participate, the event not only strengthens the cultural pride of our members, but it fosters understanding and unity amongst one another.”

While the event often resonates strongly with Latine and Hispanic students, DSA emphasizes how the banquet is designed to be inclusive.

“It serves as both a cultural celebration of identity and an educational opportunity for students of any background to participate in our celebration,” Perez wrote.