This year’s Thread of the Motherland Fashion Show will be themed after “Asiwaju,” a Yoruba word meaning “one who leads.”

Threads of the Motherland Fashion Show by the African Student Organization will showcase African fashion and pride.

The warmer weather is not the only thing that is headed our way. The African Student Organization (ASO) is hosting its annual Threads of the Motherland Fashion Show later this month.

ASO is a student-run organization founded in 1989 at Binghamton University, with a mission to create a safe and enjoyable environment for those who have ties to Africa, bring together various people from different countries and foster a strong sense of community away from home. It includes various members from different parts of Africa, including the spring 2023 semester’s E-Board members whose countries of origin consist of Ghana, Nigeria, Guinea and Mali.

The fashion show prep started in late January when they held a general interest meeting for individuals who wanted more details on the event and had questions. Later in early February, ASO was hosting fashion show tryouts which were open to everyone. It was held on three separate days, and participants had to come with heels at least three inches or higher.

Najat Hussein, the co-public relations chair of ASO and a sophomore majoring in economics, discussed the details of the upcoming event.

“The theme for this year’s fashion show is the Yoruba word, aṣiwaju, which means ‘one who leads,’” Hussein said.

Yoruba is a language that is spoken primarily in West Africa, with more than 47 million speakers (1). The word, aṣiwaju, recognizes the impact of African fashion on trends throughout time. Hussein explained how through the past and present, African heritage has been used by fashion industries everywhere without any credit, hence why they are showcasing it in this year’s theme.

According to Hussein, the fashion show will highlight different aspects of African fashion including authentic African designs, modern African fashion and tributes to revolutionary African figures.

These features will give a glimpse into the influence of African fashion on the world, as well as acknowledge the use of it as a form of self-expression and resistance to Western influence.

“I’m eager to see all of the executive boards’ and interns’ ideas come to life,” Hussein said. “Everyone is so innovative, passionate and a pleasure to work with.”

The fashion show will have blend of new designers, as well as new pieces from designers that they have collaborated with in the past.

“[The] designers are of African descent,” Hussein said. “We are honored to display their craft to the Binghamton community through their event.”

In addition to the fashion show itself, there will be performances from Uyai Nnua African Dance Ensemble and other well-known campus groups. The fashion show will embody and showcase many aspects of African culture, allowing viewers to get a closer look into African fashion and its impact on different fashion trends. ASO chose this year’s theme of aṣiwaju to call attention to all the contributions of the African community to the world of fashion.

“The show will focus on a celebration of culture and African pride,” Hussein said.

The organizing process for this event seems to be a semester-long project, so if you would like to see what ASO has been prepping for, the Mandela room doors will open at 7 p.m. on April 30, and the show starts at 7:30 pm. With presale tickets already sold out, general admission tickets are still available for $15, and tickets will be sold at the door for $20. (2)