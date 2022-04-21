From Holi to speaker series, campus groups offer a multitude of multicultural options

The end of the semester — whether we like it or not — is just around the corner. With that, many multicultural clubs and organizations are hosting events to celebrate. Don’t miss out on these! Here is a list of a few upcoming events.

“oSTEM Speaker Extravaganza with Erin Sullivan and Sam Laform”

oSTEM, Binghamton University’s organization for LGBTQ+ people in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields, will host a speaking event on Zoom with engineers Erin Sullivan and Sam Laform, BU alumni who helped found the organization and have unique experiences in the work force.

“Dancing with the Greeks”

The Binghamton Ballroom Dance Association, in collaboration with various Greek organizations, will be hosting a “Dancing with the Stars”-style dancing competition on Thursday, April 21 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the Mandela Room. The event will include professional performances in between breaks.

“Hair History of Black Women Episode 2”

The Dzidefo Africa Choir will host the second installment of their discussions on Black hair and hair care tips for Black women on Thursday, April 21 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dzidefo Africa Choir has discussions on various topics throughout the year, with past topics including music and mental health, beauty standards and the minority experience.

“Nuestra Belleza Y Nuestra Galan LatinX Pageant”

The Latin American Student Union (LASU) will host their ninth-annual beauty pageant to celebrate Latinx beauty. Six pageant contestants representing different Latin American countries will be performing and competing on Friday, April 22 starting at 7 p.m. at the American Legion on 76 Main St.

“ASU Gala”

The Asian Student Union will be celebrating the achievements of the Asian and Asian American community from the past year and planning for future endeavors. Food will be provided for the celebration which goes from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29. Sign up on B-Engaged to attend and view the location of the event.

“Culture Night”

On April 29 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., the Caribbean Student Association will be hosing their 39th-annual “Culture Night” at 177 Robinson St. The event, made to transport you to the Caribbean, will include food, performance and surprise details. The doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets go for $10 per person, or tables of six for $48.

“Are Reparations Owed to People of African Descent?”

The Multicultural Resource Center and the Harriet Tubman Center for Freedom and Equity will be co-hosting a discussion workshop to honor the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman’s birth. The discussion will consider the question of whether or not reparations should be made for slavery, facilitated as a debate under Dr. Anne Bailey, the co-director of the Tubman Center and a professor of history. The event can be attended via Zoom on May 4 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.