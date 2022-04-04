Kaitlyn Liu Strawberries & cream. Close

Social on State has long been a go-to, upscale restaurant in Binghamton, and my friend Kaitlyn has long been my go-to date. Known for its tapas, or small plates, it has been able to bring high-quality dining to a vast array of entrees, desserts and drinks — a feat for many restaurants here in Binghamton. While I am (well) acquainted with some staple Social on State dishes, I was still eager to try out their spring 2022 Restaurant Week.

This spring’s Restaurant Week menu offered a three-course meal for $35, with the option to replace either the appetizer, entree or dessert with a house wine or Spring Grove martini. Although Social on State is a bit pricier than the average Restaurant Week cost, the food is well worth the cost — not to mention the fact that we were given all three courses in addition to the martini at no extra cost.

I always tend to go for sweeter drinks, so the Spring Grove martini was a great option for both me and my friend, Kaitlyn. With orange vodka, grapefruit juice and elderflower, the Spring Grove martini was just sweet enough without the tinge of artificial sweeteners you may get at a cheaper bar. It was just the right balance between sweet and strong, making for a light start to a very filling meal.

For appetizers, Kaitlyn and I both gravitated toward the cheesier options. Fitting for a former Cheese Club president, if you ask me. While Kaitlyn went for the burrata caprese, a longtime favorite between the two of us, I opted for the cheese and charcuterie. Kaitlyn’s burrata caprese was carefully placed on top of red and green heirloom tomatoes and arugula, with balsamic vinegar and basil pesto to top it off. Meanwhile, my charcuterie plate had three types of cheeses ranging in sharpness. Other pairings included a couple of fruity compotes, crostini and prosciutto. If I had to choose again, I would opt for the burrata caprese, which I thought had bolder flavors than the cheese and charcuterie.

The entrees were brought out only a couple of minutes after the appetizer, which was a bit surprising. I was torn between the Jail Island salmon and the New York strip steak, which had a $10 surcharge. I was lucky enough to see both dishes thanks to the two men seated next to us at the bar, and I ended up choosing the New York strip. Now, let me preface by saying I rarely eat meat — especially red meats. But this 12-ounce strip steak was something else. Cooked medium, it was just the right amount of pink and drizzled with bleu cheese fondue to make for one of the most flavorful, tender steaks I have had in a very long time. I personally hate when steaks have chunks of fat on the ends, but this one barely had any. On the side was a little arugula and a twice-baked potato with bits of cherrywood bacon. Kaitlyn and I are both not huge bacon fans, but we both attested to how good it tasted nevertheless.

For vegetarians, Kaitlyn went for the orecchiette pasta. Though the dish usually comes with hot Italian sausage, Kaitlyn requested to do without it, leaving broccoli rabe and Grana Padano cheese as the two toppings. Our server grated the cheese in front of Kaitlyn to her liking. One of Kaitlyn’s first remarks was that she loved how the orecchiette looked like “little ears.” Biting into the pasta, you’ll immediately taste the ricotta cheese inside. I liked that there was no overpowering sauce on top of the dish, letting the cheesy flavors truly take center stage. As a very avid pasta lover, this would undoubtedly make for a wonderful comfort meal.

We did have to wait quite a while between our entrees and desserts due to what seemed like some confusion behind the bar, but it’s hard to complain about a free, tasty meal. When we did get a new server’s attention, she very quickly brought out one of each dessert option. I started with the strawberries and cream, which was a very light, layered dessert. The strawberries tasted fresh and not at all like the sticky, sweet syrup most restaurants use for strawberry desserts. The shortbread was super crumbly, and the basil leaf made for a very aesthetic presentation. However, my favorite part was the lemon-flavored whipped cream. The flavor was surprising but subtle.

Kaitlyn’s chocolate peanut butter ice cream was definitely a bit heavier than the strawberries and cream, but not in a bad way. The whole dessert was dairy-free and vegan, and the peanut butter was laid on thick. The ice cream was topped with peanuts and shaved dark chocolate, resulting in a very decadent and sweet dessert. Both desserts were amazing, but I preferred the lightness of the strawberries and cream when going for a third course.

I am wholly unsurprised to be writing a glowing review for Social on State, but I still want to emphasize how impressed I am with all of the options offered for Restaurant Week. While some restaurants may skimp out on appetizers, with many restaurants offering smaller portions, or easy soup and salad options, most of the Social on State appetizers could be entrees themselves. Not only that, but each food option is equally unique. Additionally, I was excited to see that there were vegan options for both entrees and desserts, and plenty of vegetarian options if you were to modify a dish like Kaitlyn did.

All in all, this meal solidified Social on State as one of the top choices for a night out in Binghamton. While it is definitely not somewhere students could afford to go each week, it should absolutely be a contender for celebratory occasions: birthdays, holidays and maybe even graduation weekend when your parents can grab the bill. Be sure to check out this Downtown Binghamton specialty during Restaurant Week while this deal lasts!