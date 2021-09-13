Already busy and bustling, the Red Jug Pub is a new bar spot for students

The Red Jug Pub, an upstate New York college town staple, has finally made its way to Binghamton. The Red Jug Pub has three other locations in Oneonta, Brockport and Cortland, making Binghamton its fourth and newest location. Known for its devil-themed decorations, it’s the perfect place for Binghamton University students who have been looking forward to having another bar to frequent. The pub is spacious yet warm and welcoming, with pictures, dartboards and specialty T-shirts decorating the walls. Though it has only been about two months since the bar opened, it already has a busy and bustling atmosphere.

Manager Evelyn Kinnear, 29, of Oneonta, New York, spoke about Red Jug Pub’s long-awaited opening.

“We were originally supposed to open in August of 2020, but the pandemic delayed that,” Kinnear said. “We officially opened on July 19 and we are all very excited about the opening.”

Located at 17 Main St., the pub has had a happy welcome to the Downtown Binghamton area, already drawing crowds of both BU students and local residents.

Bartender Mallory Fowler, a junior studying business administration, has been excited to meet people of the community.

“I’m really excited to connect with customers and talk to them and serve my community in that way,” Fowler said.

The Red Jug Pub has around 40 different selections of beers on tap and many other types of drinks. The bartenders are extremely knowledgeable of what drinks they are making and have a wide range of recommendations. They are also very friendly, sparking up a conversation with anyone who is ordering or just sitting at the bar. Kinnear said Tom Terwilliger, co-owner of the franchise, makes her feel as if she is part of a family, and that is reflected in how Kinnear and other staff members interact with clientele.

The pub offers “Halfy-Hour” Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., where all beers are buy one, get one half off. Along with drinks, the bar also offers a selection of snacks, including hotdogs and pretzels. The bar is also known for its T-shirt giveaways and sales, such as $5 off a beer or lemonade T-shirt tasting every Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Customers can receive a free Red Jug Pub T-shirt if they sample 10 different beers on tap or 4 of their signature vodka lemonades.

“We have a great student clientele,” Kinnear said. “And we are very big fans of all our customers.”

Just like the other bars, Red Jug Pub already seems to be becoming a staple for students and residents in Binghamton.