Bearcats win 19 of 20 matches over the weekend, reclaim winning record.

The Binghamton wrestling team swept its Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association dual meets this past weekend with a dominant 46-0 shutout win at Morgan State and a 43-3 win over visiting Sacred Heart on Senior Day. BU began its weekend slate on Friday, winning all 10 duals against the Bears, before winning 9-of-10 against the Pioneers.

“I’ve been with all these guys their whole careers,” said Binghamton head coach Kyle Borshoff. “They’ve put a lot of time and effort and love into this program and to this sport, and it’s exciting to see those guys having success this season.”

Binghamton (9-8, 5-2 EIWA) began its weekend with its first-ever dual against Morgan State (4-12, 0-4 EIWA) on Friday. The Bearcats picked up an early 10-0 lead courtesy of technical fall wins from 125-pound sophomore Carson Wagner and 133-pound freshman Dillon Arrick, who made his collegiate debut. In the 149-pound matchup, redshirt senior Ivan Garcia built off last week’s EIWA wrestler of the week nod with an 11-5 victory by decision. Junior Fin Nadeau continued Binghamton’s red-hot start with a 19-3 technical fall victory in the 157-pound bout, propelling BU to a 24-0 lead through five duals.

“[Arrick’s] an animal,” Borshoff said. “[Arrick] did an amazing job. It’s not easy to step in as a true freshman and fill in the shoes of a fifth-year senior, but he was ready to go and he proved that.”

The Bearcats’ rout of the Bears continued in the 165-pound bout when redshirt freshman Jordan Brown earned his first collegiate victory with a 17-2 victory by technical fall. The No. 9 ranked wrestler in the FloWrestling poll, fifth-year 174-pound fifth-year Brevin Cassella continued Binghamton’s domination with a 5-0 decision win, While junior Cayden Bevis picked up BU’s final technical fall win in the 197-pound bout. In BU’s final bout of the day, No. 16 graduate student Cory Day secured his 11th fall, as the Bearcats claimed their first shutout victory since 2021 with a 53-0 performance.

“[Day] is a pinning machine,” Borshoff said. “[Day is] doing a great job and I’m just really proud of the way that he evolved as a wrestler for us … [He] has a huge bright future ahead of him and he’s done an unbelievable job of winning matches for us.”

On Sunday, Binghamton continued its EIWA slate, hosting Sacred Heart (1-13, 0-3 EIWA) at the events center for its Senior Day. Redshirt junior Nate Lucier opened Sunday’s action with a 4-1 victory by decision in the 141-pound bout in his final home dual as a Bearcat. In the 157-pound dual, Nadeau was held scoreless through the first period, but he quickly built a 4-0 lead before getting a fall in the second. Junior Carter Baer continued BU’s onslaught in the 165-pound bout with a 17-2 technical fall victory in the first period to give the Bearcats a 14-3 lead. Also competing in his final home dual meet as a Bearcat, Cassella moved to 2-0 on the weekend with a 17-0 technical fall victory in the 174-pound bout.

“That’s how [Lucier] needs to win,” Borshoff said. [He] needs to just hammer away, chisel away, just keep going, one point at a time. He had great position in his match today. He was never in danger of being scored on, he pushed the pace for seven minutes, and when you do that, you win matches.”

Junior Will Ebert and Bevis added to the rout of the Pioneers, each earning victories by decision in the 184 and 192-pound duals, respectively. Fresh off his 11th pin on Friday, Day dominated his 285-pound matchup, securing a pin in the first period. With his 12th pin, Day moved into a second-place tie in the NCAA’s DI for most falls. Competing in the last bout of the day in the 133-pound dual, Arrick built an early lead, going ahead 11-0 in the first period, before winning by fall in his second collegiate dual as the Bearcats defeated Sacred Heart 43-3.

“I think we’re doing great,” Borshoff said.“We’ve wrestled a better schedule than anybody in our conference … these are dual meets that have no impact on the EIWA championships, so we’ve got to make sure we stay focused on what is important and that’s the EIWA championships … We’re ready.”

The Bearcat’s will compete in their final nonconference dual at Buffalo on Sunday, Feb. 16. First bout will be at 1 p.m. at the Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York.