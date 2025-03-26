Fifth-year Brevin Cassella’s decorated collegiate wrestling career at Binghamton came to an end with two wins at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships over the weekend.

Cassella, Day cap off decorated collegiate careers in Philadelphia.

Following their respective first- and second-place finishes at the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Championships, fifth-year Brevin Cassella and graduate student Cory Day competed at the NCAA Championships this weekend. The Bearcat pair combined for three wins throughout the tournament, including one in the main bracket, as the team’s 2025 season came to a close.

“It was an amazing event,” said Binghamton head coach Kyle Borshoff. “Our guys competed hard and both made it to the second day. They would have liked to have won more matches, but I’m proud of the effort and accomplishments they had throughout the season.”

In his fourth consecutive appearance at the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Cassella entered the weekend as the No. 6 seed in his 174-pound bracket. Taking on the No. 27-seeded wrestler from Drexel in the first round, Casella battled back from a 1-0 deficit early on to move to the second round with a 3-1 decision win. In the second round, facing a 2025 All-American from Iowa, Cassella suffered a 3-0 loss to get knocked into the second round of the consolation bracket.

“I think both of their careers are among the best of any student athletes that we’ve had here,” Borshoff said. “Brevin being a four-time national qualifier, Cory being a three-time national qualifier — I thought that the impact they had on our team was tremendous.”

After a successful takedown in the first and second periods of the consolation bout, Cassella built a 6-0 lead he would not relinquish en route to an 8-0 major decision win against his Minnesota opponent. Squaring off against the No. 14 seeded wrestler from NC State in the third round of the consolation bracket, Cassella faced a 5-3 deficit when he attempted a last second takedown for the victory, despite getting to his opponent’s ankles he was unable to finish the move, ending his season.

“They both did an outstanding job representing our University and have really carried the torch for our program over the past several seasons,” Borshoff said. “I’m looking forward to having them as alumni now instead of student-athletes.”

Competing in his third consecutive NCAA Championships, Day entered the event as the No. 19-seeded wrestler in the 285-pound bracket. Facing the No. 14 seed from Lock Haven in a rematch of an early season dual which he lost 6-3, Day was unable to recover from a late 3-2 deficit, losing in a 10-2 major decision. In his first round matchup in the consolation bracket, Day fought to stay another day, taking a 5-1 lead after two periods of wrestling before securing the pin in the final seconds of the match for an 8-1 victory by fall over his Wyoming opponent. Looking to reach the third round of the consolation bracket, Day took on the No. 13 seeded wrestler from Maryland in the consolation bracket second round. Despite his best efforts, Day fell behind early and he went on to lose by technical fall 17-2.

“We’ve got to train hard with the guys that we have,” Borshoff said. “Our guys are very committed; they’ll be training here most of the summer after students leave after finals. Our guys for the most part stick around, and they work hard, wrestling, lifting, conditioning. We’re just always looking for the next guy to step up. So now it’s figuring out who that’s going to be for us.”

Wrestling’s season comes to a close in Philadelphia with its two competitors at the NCAA championships earning three combined wins. Cassella’s two wins over the weekend moved him to 102 wins, while he earned main bracket victories in consecutive NCAA championships to bring his collegiate career to a close. Meanwhile, Day’s day one victory brought him to three career wins at the NCAA championships, as his collegiate career came to an end with 82 wins and 36 pins, 14 of which came this season.

Although Cassella and Day will not be returning to compete for BU on the mat next season, Borshoff’s squad is expected to retain five of the nine wrestlers who earned podium placements at the EIWA Championships.