Cassella, Nadeau capture sole dual wins over the weekend.

The Binghamton wrestling team saw its three-dual win streak come to an end Sunday afternoon with a 30-6 loss at Army. The Bearcats went 2-8 through 10 duals, including a loss by forfeit in the 285-pound matchup. BU’s two wins on the day came courtesy of fifth-year Brevin Cassella and junior Fin Nadeau in its final regular season matchup of the 2024-25 campaign.

“I thought that overall we started slow and put ourselves in a hole early in matches,” wrote Binghamton head coach Kyle Borshoff. “We dominated the third period in most matchups but didn’t have enough time to catch up on the scoreboard.”

The Bearcats (10-9, 5-3 EIWA) got off to a slow start in their dual meet at Army (8-3, 5-2 EIWA), dropping all three bouts in narrow-decision losses as they trailed 9-0. In the 125-pound bout, sophomore Carson Wagner went down 8-6, while graduate student Micah Roes and redshirt junior Nate Lucier lost 5-4 in the 133-pound and 4-2 in the 141-pound bouts, respectively. A 7-2 loss in the 149-pound bout from redshirt freshman Caleb Sweet in his first dual since early January saw BU’s deficit grow to 12-0. In the 157-pound bout, trailing 2-0 with under a minute to go, Nadeau earned both an escape and a takedown for the 4-3 victory despite his opponent’s extra point off riding time.

“[Nadeau] did an excellent job of keeping the match close enough to make pace matter,” Borshoff wrote. “And [he] was able to get a late takedown for the win.”

After Nadeau’s victory saw BU earn its first points, a 5-2 loss in the 165-pound bout from junior Carter Baer saw the Bearcats trail Army 15-3. Capping off his dominant final regular season, Cassella earned a 3-1 win in the 174-pound bout over his No. 30 ranked opponent. With his victory, Cassella moved to 22 wins and 14 dual victories on the season, leading the Bearcats in both categories this season. BU’s woes continued as junior Will Ebert suffered a 3-1 loss in his 184-pound bout and a loss via pin in the 197-pound bout from junior Cayden Bevis.

The Bearcats had to forfeit their final dual, the 285-pound bout, as Army completed its 30-6 rout of the Bearcats.

“Cassella did a great job today closing out his dual meet career and I’m proud of the way he continues to represent the program,” Borshoff wrote.

The Bearcats finished the 2024-25 regular season with a 10-9 dual record, along with a 5-3 EIWA dual record, which was good for second place in the EIWA’s independence division. After a notably difficult schedule for the EIWA, Borshoff feels confident that the team’s experience will set them up for success as they prepare for the EIWA and NCAA playoffs in March.

“We’ve wrestled many of the best teams and individuals in the country all season long, so we are prepared to compete with and beat the best guys in the country,” Borshoff said. “We need to work on our match management and pacing over the next two weeks, as long as we can improve those things we will have a great EIWA tournament.”

The Bearcat’s next duals will take place at the Lehigh-hosted EIWA championships, a two-day event beginning on Friday, March 7. The first bout is scheduled at a time to be decided at the Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.