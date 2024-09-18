Bearcats win eight of 10 in singles, sweep in doubles.

The Binghamton women’s tennis team recorded eight singles match wins and swept all seven doubles matches at the St. Lawrence Invitational on Saturday, holding the hosts to just two wins.

“St. Lawrence has some quality opponents at the top of their lineup so it was some good matches there, and then as the players got lower in the lineup, we dominated in the singles,” said Binghamton head coach Paul Caceres. “The doubles was a solid performance all around. That’s something we’ve been working on in practice a lot, the doubles, so happy with how doubles went overall.”

The strong performances in singles were highlighted by a comeback win from junior Loren Cuomo, who scored 6-3, 3-6, 10-2 in her first match of the year. Despite their losses in singles play, seniors Caterina Casadei and Natalia Aruj had strong showings, with Aruj falling just short in a super tiebreaker with a match score of 6-7 (4), 6-2, 13-11. Freshmen Clara Arbeloa Lopez, Kayla Castellano and Julia Pedraza Palacios all recorded wins in the singles with the three newcomers dropping just a single game across their six sets. Elsewhere in the squad, senior Maria Pereira, sophomores Nitya Vyas and Samantha Jaros and junior Valeria Gonzalez all won their respective singles matches.

“Even though [Aruj] lost, it was a great match, and I do think her performance had improved since Navy,” Caceres said. “So again, even though she lost, she battled hard and just came up a few points short in the super tiebreaker.”

Cuomo built off her strong singles performance, pairing with Aruj to defeat the Saints’ top doubles duo, 6-3. The duo of Vyas and Jaros competed in two doubles matches, winning the first match 6-4, and the second 6-0. Gonzalez and Pedraza Palacios were the only other BU duo to play two doubles matches, and they also won both, winning their first matchup 6-0, and the second 7-5. Binghamton’s three remaining doubles pairs each claimed victories in their respective matches, completing BU’s doubles sweep.

“[Cuomo], who was unable to travel to the Navy tournament, did compete,” Caceres said. “She won in a super tiebreaker — dominated in the super tiebreaker actually — so that was kind of a standout win in the singles, I would say.”

To prepare for the tough schedule ahead, Binghamton is looking to improve their game on the singles side in areas particular to the players’ individual matchplay, while maintaining their success on the doubles side. Caceres credits their sweeping success on Saturday with how Binghamton has been focusing specifically on that side of the game in their practices.

“I would say for singles, it’s gonna be more player-specific in terms of what people need to work on specifically, but doubles is kind of more the same of what we’ve been doing,” Caceres said.

The Bearcats will look to carry their momentum into the Naterentals.com NEC Invitational from Friday, Sept. 20 to Sunday, Sept. 22. The first match is set for 9 a.m. at the Lane-Stark Tennis Center in Binghamton, New York.