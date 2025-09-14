Bearcats' unbeaten streak extended to five games as they close non-conference slate.

Binghamton women’s soccer played Cornell on the road on Sunday, ending the match in a 0-0 tie. The Bearcats extended their unbeaten streak to five games, while junior goalkeeper Rebecca Kessler earned a clean sheet, ending the game with seven saves.

“I thought a draw was a pretty fair result,” said Binghamton head coach Neel Bhattacharjee. “We knew Cornell was going to be a good side, they were pretty good at transition, pretty good in the air and we knew they were good enough to create a couple of chances, which they did.”

The Bearcats (5-1-2) registered the first shot of the game in the third minute, with sophomore forward Alexus Worrell narrowly missing out the top. Binghamton’s next chance to score came in the 23rd minute, when junior midfielder/forward Paige Luke rattled off a shot that struck the goalpost and bounced back into play. Despite not taking the first shot, Cornell (2-2-4) had six total shots to Binghamton’s five in the first half and two shots on goal, both of which were saved by Kessler.

“[Kessler‘s] positioning has been very good in terms of how she plays angles, cuts angles down,” Bhattacharjee said. “So we can rely on her to make the routine saves, and then today we needed her to make a couple of bigger saves.”

In the second half, Cornell came out of the gate with an aggressive offensive barrage, taking two shots that Kessler once again saved in the 46th and 48th minutes of play. The Big Red attempted four more unanswered shots, three of which were on target and saved by Kessler. Sophomore forward Jahkaya Davis took Binghamton’s first shot of the half at the 75th minute, which was immediately followed by another shot attempt from Cornell during the 76th minute.

The Bearcats took just one more shot in the 88th minute, failing to register a single shot on goal as they forced a 0-0 draw. The match marked Binghamton’s second shutout this season, both of which resulted in draws.

“We were right there in terms of creating a couple very good chances,” Bhattacharjee said regarding the team’s offense. “Unfortunately, just on the day, we weren’t able to convert them to a goal.”

The Bearcats are set to begin conference play next Sunday when they take on UMBC. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. at the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.