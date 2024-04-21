Bearcats clinch playoff spot, move into tie for first place.

The Binghamton women’s lacrosse team extended its winning streak to five games with a 14-13 win over UMBC on Saturday afternoon in Baltimore, Maryland. The Bearcats took a 6-3 lead at the end of one, but the Retrievers made it a one-goal game at halftime. Things remained close throughout as UMBC outscored the Bearcats 4-2 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. In overtime, after a green card against the Retrievers, BU took advantage of the man-up goal and scored the game-winner to keep its winning streak alive.

“Lacrosse is a game of runs,” said Binghamton head coach Stephanie Allen. “We were honestly just focused on the next possession, next draw or the next time down on defense. Our team has been in tough situations all year and it’s about being in the moment and making the most of the next play. We spoke pre-game about our response being a priority in that game and not our circumstances.”

After UMBC [9-5, 4-2 America East (AE)] got the scoring started less than a minute in, Binghamton (9-6, 4-1 AE) responded with four straight goals. This included a man-up goal from sophomore attack Carla Curth, two goals from senior midfielder Kristen Scheidel scored back-to-back goals and a goal from junior attack Olivia Muscolino. The Retrievers and Bearcats then went back and forth with two goals each as the visitors ended the period up 6-3.

“Our strategy was to maintain our tempo on offense and control what we could control,” Allen said. “We’ve faced physical opponents in previous games and just needed to stay composed, even if we weren’t getting calls in our favor.”

UMBC kept things relatively close, scoring the first three goals of the second period to knot the game at six. Although the Bearcats had a myriad of opportunities on goal, they were unable to capitalize until the very end of the period. With just a second left in the half, senior attack Madison Murphy found the back of the net to give Binghamton a 7-6 lead going into halftime.

“[Murphy] had one heck of a game,” Allen said. “She was really honed in on by the UMBC defense, yet she still prevailed with five points on the day and critical momentum swings for us in the game.”

The Retrievers got on the board first coming out of halftime to tie the game at seven. After this point, the Binghamton outscored UMBC 4-2 for the rest of the period. This included two goals in the final 1:24 of the third period, courtesy of Murphy and senior midfielder Hayley Weltner, which allowed the visitors to take an 11-9 lead going into the fourth period.

“[Weltner] was one of the biggest difference makers on the day with 12 draw controls,” Allen said. “[Weltner] had one of her best days against one of the best draw units in the conference and showed what she and her draw crew are capable of.”

Less than two minutes into the fourth period, UMBC made it a one goal game at 11-10. However, Muscolino capitalized on a free position opportunity to extend the BU lead back to two. The Retrievers, however, continued to stay within striking distance and eventually tied the game at 13 with 3:59 remaining in regulation. Neither team would score for the rest of regulation, forcing overtime.

“Our entire defensive unit was really locked in, but the saves by [senior goalie Sofia Salgado] in the final minutes of regulation kept us in that game and gave us an opportunity to win,” Allen said.

In overtime, after UMBC was called for a green card, and Curth got the ball to senior attack Gabriella Meli for a man-up goal, lifting Binghamton to a 14-13 win. With the win, the Bearcats have clinched a spot in the AE playoffs as they are now tied for first place with UAlbany.

The Bearcats will face Bryant at home on senior day for their final game before the AE tournament on Saturday, April 27. First draw control is set for 1 p.m. at the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.