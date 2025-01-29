As reigning conference champions, BU enters season picked to finish first in America East preseason poll.

After a historic 2024 season that culminated in its first-ever America East championship and NCAA tournament appearance, Binghamton women’s lacrosse will look to build off its extraordinary year during the 2025 campaign.

Finishing with a 10-6 regular season record, in which the Bearcats matched their 2023 season record by going 5-1 in conference play, BU clinched its second consecutive second-seed position in the AE championship. After a narrow 14-13 overtime victory at UMBC in the regular season, the Bearcats once again found themselves facing off against the No. 3 Retrievers, this time hosting them in the semifinals. Once the Bearcats took a 6-5 lead in the second quarter, they never looked back, holding on for a 13-8 victory en route to their second AE title game in program history.

Heading into a rematch of the 2023 AE championship, Binghamton matched up against tournament hosts No. 1 Albany. Despite the long-standing rivalry between the conference foes, the Bearcats went into the match 0-25 against the Great Danes, including a narrow loss earlier in the campaign in which BU lost first-team all-conference midfielder Abigail Carroll for the season. Early in the second quarter, staring down the barrel of a 7-2 deficit, the Bearcats began to mount a comeback, ending the half on a 5-1 run to grab a lead that they would not relinquish for the remainder of the match, as BU earned its first AE championship and a Berth to the NCAA tournament.

Despite falling to No. 6 Yale 17-4 in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Binghamton head coach Stephanie Allen’s squad will enter 2025 as the unanimous No. 1 team in the AE women’s lacrosse preseason poll, earning 6 out of 6 possible first-place votes. Allen’s squad includes four players named to the AE preseason all-conference first-team, including three seniors: attacker Olivia Muscolino and midfielders Carrol and Angelina Suau.

Muscolino, a 2024 AE first-team selection, set program records in single-season points and goals with 72 and 52, respectively. Carrol, a 2023 AE first-team member, collected 42 draw controls and added 36 points in her 2024 campaign. Suau, BU’s final senior returner, who was named to the 2024 AE first-team, led the Bearcats with 20 caused turnovers and 30 ground balls.

BU will also seek production from junior attack Emma Blloshmi, the fourth Bearcat named to the AE preseason all-conference first-team, who was named to the AE all-rookie team after scoring 25 goals and collecting 42 draw controls in her first season at BU. Binghamton will also look to its pool of 19 remaining returners and the 11-man incoming freshman class to find success this year.

Binghamton will open its 2025 season at Villanova on Saturday, Feb. 8. Faceoff is set for 10 a.m. at Villanova Stadium in Villanova, Pennsylvania.