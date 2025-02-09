Muscolino ties Binghamton career points record in BU's 20-4 loss at Villanova.

After winning its first-ever America East title last season, the Binghamton women’s lacrosse team opened its 2025 campaign with a 20-4 loss at Villanova Saturday morning. After falling behind 8-2 in a subpar defensive first period, the Bearcats were unable to fight back against Villanova’s offensive onslaught, as they were outshot 40-8.

“The season is long,” said Binghamton head coach Stephanie Allen. “While today wasn’t the way we wanted to start the season, it was a good learning opportunity and gives us plenty to build upon.”

The Bearcats (0-1) began their 2025 campaign trailing early, as Villanova (1-0) took a 3-0 lead in the first three minutes of play. BU’s offense, however, shifted into gear following a shot-clock violation by the Wildcats, and junior attack Emma Blloshmi lit up the scoreboard for Binghamton’s first point of the season. Soon after, when Villanova was handed a green card, The Bearcats took advantage of the man-up situation when junior attack Jess Robinson found senior attack Olivia Muscolino, who buried it in the back of the net to cut the Wildcats’ lead to one.

With her goal, Muscolino moved into a first-place tie for BU’s career points program record. BU, however, failed to score for the remainder of the first quarter, while allowing a six-goal run, as they entered the second period down 8-2.

“We definitely had a slow start,” Allen said. “[We] were able to crash harder and force lower angles on shots as a defensive unit throughout the second half of the game. We were timid as a defensive unit in the first quarter and had to improve our anticipation.”

The first four minutes of second-quarter play saw the scoreboard stay stagnant, but BU once again found an offensive opportunity when Blloshmi was awarded a free-position shot which she converted for her second score. Sophomore goalie Maeve Sayre, who made her collegiate debut in the second quarter, opened strong, saving her first three open-play shots on goal. Despite the best efforts of Sayre and BU’s defense, they allowed five unanswered scores as they went into the half trailing 13-3.

“[Sayre] did a good job of coming on the field and forcing Villanova to adjust,” Allen said. “She made some good stops in the second quarter, giving a much needed spark to our defensive unit. It’s a tough job in the net and especially when you are a few goals down. She had some nice saves that we were really encouraged by in her play.”

The Bearcats were quick to get out of the gate in the third quarter, as Blloshmi converted yet another free-position shot to cut the Bearcat deficit to nine, while completing a hat trick. The Wildcats offense persisted, scoring on their next possession to notch the score at 14-4, and soon after, a clutch save on a Villanova free-position shot by Sayre kept the foes even through the quarter. However, Villanova kept the pedal on the metal, winning 3-of-4 draw controls, while scoring all five of its ensuing shots on goal, to take a 19-4 lead.

“Blloshmi will be a key player for us again this year just as she was last season,” Allen said. “She plays a big role both on our draw unit and on the offensive end, so we look forward to seeing her continuing to make that impact each and every week.”

The Wildcats were first to create a serious offensive threat when they were awarded their seventh free-position shot of the day. Thankfully for BU, Sayre continued her strong debut, saving the attempt. Just before the halfway point in the quarter, Muscolino attempted BU’s final shot of the match, but it went wide right as BU was held scoreless in the final period and Villanova soon responded with its final score of the match. Although the Wildcats outshot the Bearcats 5-0 to end the match, they were unable to find the back of the net.

“Villanova is a talented group with a lot of depth,” Allen said. “We didn’t rise to our standard of play today.”

Binghamton will continue nonconference play, looking to bounce back against Colgate on Wednesday, Feb. 12. First draw control is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.