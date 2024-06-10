Middleton, Goode, Misier to add depth for Bearcats.

After her introduction as head coach of the Binghamton women’s basketball team, Monday, June 3 marked the first big personnel moves of Mary Grimes’ tenure. Looking to rebuild their roster, the Bearcats added depth, announcing three new signings for the 2024-25 season — two players following Grimes via the transfer portal and one freshman newcomer.

Sophomore guard Leah Middleton played her freshman season at Le Moyne during Grimes’ last year as the college’s head coach. Her transfer comes after playing in all 32 of the Dolphins’ games last season, and her career highlights include 14 points against Boston University and eight points and five rebounds in the NEC championship game against Sacred Heart. Grimes said she is excited to continue to work with Middleton and develop her talent.

“[Middleton’s] work ethic is off the charts and her desire to get better will be a great addition to the team and culture,” Grimes said in a University release announcing the addition.

Junior guard Kaia Goode is also transferring from Le Moyne, where she averaged 7.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game during the college’s first season at the Division I level. As a freshman, she earned a spot in the 2023 Northeast-10 Conference All-Rookie Team. Grimes said she believes Goode’s success at different competitive tiers will bring experience to the Bearcats.

“[Goode] is a proven winner,” Grimes said. “She has won at the high school, AAU, Division II and Division I levels. She is a true competitor who will help the team in many facets at the point guard position.”

After losing two starters in graduate student guard Denai Bowman and redshirt junior guard Ella Wanzer, Goode and Middleton will provide depth in the backcourt alongside returning starters redshirt junior guard Jadyn Weltz and junior forward/guard Camryn Fauria.

The team also has a new addition to the frontcourt after signing incoming freshman center Abby Misier. At 6 feet, 4 inches tall, Misier’s highlights include 23.6 points and 13.6 rebounds per game during her senior season, and she will add size alongside senior forward Genevieve Coleman.