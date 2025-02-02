Sophomore guard Bella Pucci did it on both sides of the ball, tallying 13 points, 11 rebounds and five steals in Binghamton’s 65-54 loss to Albany on Saturday afternoon.

Bearcats unable to recover from early deficit, come up short 65-54.

Donning their throwback Colonial uniforms, last worn in 1999, the Binghamton women’s basketball team fell 65-54 to Albany, dropping its fifth straight game in conference play. After allowing 26 points in the first quarter, the Bearcats were unable to claw back and overcome the early deficit.

“That’s a tough UAlbany team,” said Binghamton head coach Mary Grimes. “They can score inside. They can score outside. They started the game hitting threes and they were just hot.”

Albany (18-4, 8-1 AE) opened the first quarter with a dominant 12-0 run while holding Binghamton (11-11, 3-6 AE) to 0-5 from the field. The Bearcats finally got on the scoreboard when sophomore forward Kendall Bennett sunk a layup, but the Great Danes continued their dominant first quarter, with a 13-2 run. A four-point run capped by a layup from sophomore guard Leah Middleton saw BU diminish its deficit, as they ended the first quarter down 26-11.

“We’ve had a tough schedule, playing some of the best defensive teams in the conference back to back to back,” Grimes said. “And we’re one of those teams too — we’re a great defensive team. But we need to understand that this is what the conference tournament is going to be like.”

After a cold first quarter, the Bearcats were quick to the punch in quarter two as redshirt junior guard Jadyn Weltz laid one in for two to open the scoring. However, the Great Danes were quick to respond, stringing together a 10-2 run that saw them take a 36-15 lead. A three-pointer from junior guard/forward Camryn Fauria and a layup from sophomore guard Bella Pucci helped stop the bleeding, and BU entered halftime facing a 38-20 deficit.

“We need to execute the game plan better, both offensively and defensively,” Grimes said. “We can’t just attack gaps blindly — we have to attack and kick it out when necessary. Whether we’re making shots or not, we can’t turn the ball over in those situations.”

The Great Danes built on their momentum going into the second half with a six-point run in the first two minutes to go up 24. With just over four minutes remaining, the Bearcats strung together a 10-2 run to cut the deficit to 16. However, that was the closest they would get, as Albany scored the final six points of the period, and BU entered the fourth quarter down 57-36. While BU ended the game on an 11-0 run in the final 4:26, led by five points from junior guard Kaia Goode, it was too little too late as the Great Danes held on for a 65-54 victory.

“I hope we can build on our defensive pressure,” Grimes said. “If we can figure out how to wear teams down earlier, it will make a big difference. I think that’s what happened in this game — our press wore Albany down, and we were able to force turnovers and convert them into points.

Pucci filled the stat sheet, scoring 13 points on 6-of-12 shooting with 11 rebounds and five steals, while the rest of the team struggled, combining for 14-40 shooting from the field. Other Bearcats who reached double-figures for Binghamton included Weltz, who recorded 11 points, four rebounds and two assists, and Goode, who finished with 10 points and three steals.

“We talked in the locker room about playing a whole game like we were down by 20 points because that is what got us going,” Grimes said. “We have to understand that every game is important from here on out.”

Binghamton will look to get back on track against UMass Lowell on Thursday, Feb. 6. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at the Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.