Sophomore forward Kendall Bennett captured her first career double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds in BU’s 65-55 win over NJIT on Saturday afternoon.

Strong defensive efforts propel Bearcats past Retrievers, Highlanders.

The Binghamton women’s basketball team went 2-0 over the weekend to inch closer to .500 in conference play, picking up wins against UMBC on Thursday and NJIT on Saturday.

Thursday night saw an all-around team effort by Binghamton (14-12, 6-7 AE) to capture the victory against UMBC (12-11, 5-6 AE). Both teams lived in the paint in the first quarter, scoring 10 around the rim. The Retrievers struggled to stop strong ball movement from the Bearcats, as the hosts went up 17-15 at the end of quarter one. BU built on its lead going into the second quarter, ending the final 2:50 of the half on a 10-2 run to go up 31-24 going into the half.

“We figured out our slides in the zone and we figured out how we needed to help each other today,” said Binghamton head coach Mary Grimes. “We also rebounded very well.”

After both teams missed their first two field goals of the second half, they exchanged free throws as Binghamton maintained its lead. Going a perfect 7-of-7 from the line in the third quarter, the Bearcats built their lead to 10. The final 10 minutes saw a low-scoring affair as each team scored just eight points. Ultimately, Binghamton came out on top 58-48.

“It was a great defensive effort,” Grimes said. “It was a defensive juggernaut, especially in the fourth quarter, both of us only scored eight.”

Sophomore guard Bella Pucci had 17 points and seven rebounds on 6-of-7 shooting. Despite the rest of the team struggling, shooting just 12-for-39, BU was able to scrape out the win.

The Bearcats continued their winning ways on Saturday, securing a big win over NJIT (10-16, 7-6 AE). Binghamton’s offense got off to a hot start, but things remained tight as the Highlanders matched each basket. After a three-pointer by Pucci to make it 17-13 BU, the offense went cold for the final 4:14. Meanwhile, NJIT went on a 7-0 run to take a 21-17 lead at the end of one. The Highlanders kept building their lead in the second, heading into halftime up 37-31.

“We talked at the half about rotating on defense because NJIT is a very good shooting team,” Grimes said. “Once we were able to do that, we were able to come up with the steals and the rebounds. I think that’s where we adjusted very well.”

The second half was a different story for BU as the offense exploded for 23 points while holding NJIT to nine. Shooting 52.94 percent from the field, Binghamton took back the momentum, leading 54-46 going into the fourth. The last period saw another low-scoring affair as BU held on for a 65-55 victory.

“[NJIT is] an unbelievable three-point shooting team so for them to only make six — that’s incredible,” Grimes said. “We adjusted very well.”

Four Bearcats finished in double figures. Leading the way was sophomore guard Yanniah Boyd with 16 points. Sophomore forward Kendall Bennett, redshirt junior guard Jadyn Weltz and Pucci had 11, 11 and 13 points, respectively.

Binghamton will take on UNH on Thursday, Feb. 20. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Lundholm Gymnasium in Durham, New Hampshire.