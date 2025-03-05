Seven-point second period not enough for Bearcats to overcome Camels.

After a hard-fought 8-7 victory at Marist last week, the Binghamton women’s lacrosse team suffered a 16-13 loss to Campbell on Wednesday afternoon. A seven-goal second quarter from the Bearcats saw them enter halftime with an 8-6 advantage, but a run of six unanswered goals from the Camels that went into the final period of play cemented an advantage that BU was unable to fight back from.

“I thought we had a decent performance in the first half or at least the second quarter,” said Binghamton head coach Stephanie Allen. “We’ve just got to be better all around. Right now we’re not stringing both ends of the field together simultaneously, and that’s something that we’ve got to figure out.”

After winning the draw control, junior attack Emma Blloshmi lit up the scoreboard on Binghamton’s (2-4) first possession. Campbell (2-3), eager to get one on the board, drove down into Bearcats territory and earned a free-position attempt, but they could not find twine. The Bearcats, however, soon hit a road bump, as they failed to register a single shot on target for the remainder of the period while also conceding three more free-position attempts, all of which led to Campbell goals as they took a 3-1 lead to end quarter one.

“We’ve got to be cleaner out there,” Allen said. “We’ve got to make better decisions and move with a little bit better anticipation defensively so we’re not sitting back on our heels and fouling opponents.”

Blloshmi continued her strong game in the second quarter, finding the Camels’ net on BU’s first possession once again. However, the Camels responded with a pair of their own goals. Binghamton’s momentum rapidly grew when they found themselves in a rare two-woman-up scenario. It was senior attack Olivia Muscolino who lit up the scoreboard first. The Bearcats continued their offensive rampage, scoring three more goals without letting Campbell gain possession once. Although the Camels managed to tie it up at six with under 90 seconds to play, Binghamton once again scored consecutive goals, entering the half with an 8-6 lead.

“Emma has continued to impress us on game days,” Allen said. “[She’s] somebody that plays pretty fearlessly out there. We know she’s high on peopple’s scalp. She continues to get the production that we need for our offensive unit … Can’t ask a whole lot more of her right now. Just want our entire team to play with the urgency and confidence that she’s playing with right now.”

Campbell came out of the half on a roll, scoring three times in the first five minutes. Following several minutes of back and forth, a pair of BU goals, including one from senior attack Marisa Tancredi — who scored her first goal since the 2024 America East championship game — put Binghamton back ahead. However, Campbell responded to BU’s pair of scores with two of their own to take an 11-10 lead heading into the final period.

“I thought Campbell came out really hot in the second half, and we had some decision-making with the ball and some turnovers that were easy fast-break opportunities for them,” Allen said. “It’s something that we’ve got to continue to work on — our speed and fitness — so that we can prevent or slow some of those opportunities down.”

The Camels opened the fourth quarter with a similar intensity, scoring four unanswered goals to take a 15-10 lead with just over seven minutes to play. A late goal from Blloshmi raised the Bearcats out of their slumber, as freshman midfielder Anthea Hayslip and junior attack Carla Curth each followed with goals of their own, cutting BU’s deficit to two. However, a turnover after the draw control gave the Camels possession and they were able to run down the clock before scoring once more to secure the win.

“We’re a different team than last year,” Allen said. “We’ve got to treat the team a little bit differently and approach a little bit differently this season too.”

The Bearcats will look to get back on track when they host Brown on Sunday, March 9. First draw control is set for 1 p.m. at the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.